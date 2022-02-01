Trojans across NBA gain recognition

Former Trojan Evan Mobley is in the lead for winning Rookie of the Year. (Simon Park | Daily Trojan)

It’s more than midway through the NBA season and former Trojans across the league are making an impact for their respective teams on offense and defense. Young NBA teams are continuing to trend upward and compete with some of the league’s best players. With the starters for the NBA All-Star game announced last week and the reserves to be announced this upcoming Thursday, here are some updates on USC alumni.

Power forward/center Evan Mobley, Cleveland Cavaliers

One of the most surprising teams in the NBA this season, the Cleveland Cavaliers have gone from the Eastern Conference team with the third-worst record to fourth-best in the standings. Former Trojan big man and third overall draft pick Evan Mobley finds himself as the favorite to win Rookie of the Year amid his team’s success this year.

Mobley currently averages 15 points, 8.2 rebounds and leads all rookies in blocks with 1.7 blocks per game. Last Wednesday against the Milwaukee Bucks, Mobley scored 16 points, grabbed 7 rebounds and had 2 blocked shots as the Cavaliers beat the defending NBA Champions 115-99. Mobley also had the signature highlight of the game as he dunked over the reigning Finals MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Against the Detroit Pistons on Sunday, Mobley performed another solid play as he scored 18 points, grabbed 9 rebounds and blocked 3 shots in a 115-105 loss to the Pistons.

Apparent in these two games against Milwaukee and Detroit, Mobley continues to showcase his potential to the young Cavaliers team on the rise in the East.

Center Nikola Vucevic, Chicago Bulls

Former Trojan center Nikola Vucevic has made his presence felt this season in Chicago. Vucevic averages a double-double with 16.8 points and 11 rebounds per game and has helped guide the Bulls to the Eastern Conference’s No. 2 spot.

The Bulls have won three of their last four games and Vucevic has played a key component in Chicago’s success. In a 111-110 win over the Oklahoma City Thunder last Monday, Vucevic had a dominant double-double with 26 points and 15 rebounds. He followed this performance with 17 points and 15 rebounds in a victory against the Toronto Raptors, along with 18 points and 8 rebounds in Chicago’s loss against the San Antonio Spurs.

Vucevic has established himself as one of the most skilled big men in the league and, even though his numbers are down compared to previous seasons, he complements his Bulls teammates perfectly.

Guard DeMar DeRozan, Chicago Bulls

DeMar DeRozan has played some of his best basketball for the Bulls as they continue to remain first in the Eastern Conference standings. The former Trojan averages 26.4 points, 5 rebounds and 5 assists on 50% shooting from the field and a career-high 34.6% from 3-point range.

Following his season-high 41 points against the Magic, DeRozan scored 29 points in a victory against the Raptors, 32 points in a loss against the Spurs and 23 in a victory against the Blazers.

It has been an eventful first season for DeRozan in Chicago beyond his plays. In the middle of arguably the best basketball plays of his career, DeRozan was forced to miss time because of the NBA’s coronavirus protocols from Dec. 4 to Dec. 17.

The former Trojan also made NBA history this year, becoming the first player to make consecutive game winners at the buzzer in consecutive days. On Jan. 27, he was also recognized for his superb play this year by being named an All-Star starter for the third time in his career.

Guard De’Anthony Melton, Memphis Grizzlies:

In his fourth season in the NBA and third with the Memphis Grizzlies, former Trojan De’Anthony Melton has averaged 9.8 points, 4.5 rebounds and tied for seventh in steals per game with 1.7.

Although mostly a reserve for the Grizzlies this season, Melton has had some noteworthy performances. On Dec. 2, the Grizzlies beat the Oklahoma City Thunder by 73 points with a final score of 152-79. Melton scored 19 points and had 6 rebounds and 5 assists while shooting 80 percent from the floor.

Melton scored his season-high of 22 points against the Clippers earlier this season in October and recently had back-to-back 13-point outings in victories for the Grizzlies against the Utah Jazz and Washington Wizards.

His scoring contributions off the bench are one of the many reasons Memphis is the third seed in the Western Conference.