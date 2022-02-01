Your guide to USC’s February events

February is a month of celebration marked by dozens of club events, such as USC CSSA’s Lunar New Year festival. (Richard Tao | Daily Trojan)

After two tumultuous weeks of online learning, in-person campus life is back, providing students with more campus activity options. Whether you’re looking for clubs to join or special celebrations to attend, the University has a lot to offer in the coming month. Check out these fun campus activities to keep you busy this February.

Spring Involvement Fair

Interested in joining a new student club or organization? Mark down a time to wander the Spring Involvement Fair and meet people from all different clubs and majors. With USC being home to over 850 student organizations, there really is something for everyone. This semester’s event will feature professional organizations, academic clubs, recreational sports, spiritual groups, Greek letter organizations and performance and service groups. The involvement fair will take place from Feb. 8 to Feb. 10 between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. and will feature club tables along Trousdale Parkway to greet new and returning students.

Black History Month

The University kicked off its Black History Month programming with a virtual celebration Tuesday led by President Carol Folt. It featured guest speakers from faculty and community members, and the University will continue to provide programming throughout the month.

For the artists, the USC Social Media Design Contest, which began Sunday and will run until Feb. 17, provides a platform for students to share designs that celebrate Black joy. Top designs will be printed on T-shirts and sold at the USC Bookstore, with part of the profits going towards scholarships for Black Trojans. The winning designers will also be invited to have lunch with Folt.

Following the design contest is a documentary screening of “Black Men in White Coats,” a documentary exploring the experiences and challenges faced by Black men who want to work in the medical field. The screening, co-sponsored by Dornsife Pre-Health Advisement and the USC Center of Black Cultural and Student Affairs, is on Feb. 16 at 7 p.m. at Ground Zero Cafe.

The USC Fisher Museum of Art will host the annual “Films Reflecting Ourselves (F.R.O) Fest” on Feb. 23 at 6 p.m. Featuring short films by USC Black writers, directors, producers and actors, the festival looks to platform Black stories and celebrate student expression. The event is jointly organized in partnership with CBCSA, the School of Cinematic Arts and the African American Cinema Society.

Lunar New Year

Tuesday marked the beginning of the Lunar New Year. Many clubs and organizations, including the Chinese Graduate Student Association and the Asian Pacific Islander Faculty Staff Association, celebrated virtually.

If you missed these events but still want to celebrate the Lunar New Year, the USC Pacific Asia Museum is hosting a virtual celebration Saturday at 11 a.m., featuring lion dance, martial arts, taiko drum performance and Korean music performance — it’s a celebration you won’t want to miss!

Trojan Farmers Market

After a two-year hiatus, the famous Trojan Farmers Market is back on McCarthy Quad! Hosted by USC Hospitality, Trojan Farmers Market supports sustainable agriculture and farming practices and promotes wellness and health. Every Wednesday at 11 a.m., grocery stands and food trucks provide students and faculty with a variety of fresh and delicious produce and meals, as well as crafts and handmade goods, and currently accepts cash, card and EBT.

East L.A. Taiko: Live!

Rich, booming and resonant like thunder, East L.A. Taiko’s drums will bring some energizing beats to campus. A Latino Taiko group most influenced by Afro-Cuban rhythms and taiko beats, East L.A. Taiko, led by Maceo Hernandez and Fredo Ortiz, combines Japanese taiko with dynamic rhythms from around the world. The performance will take place at Queens Courtyard on Feb. 15 at 4 p.m.

School of Dramatic Arts Acting Repertory

The USC School of Dramatic Arts will be putting on three shows for audiences at Scene Dock Theatre and Bing Theatre this February.

“Blade to the Heat” tells the story of boxer Pedro Quinn and his experiences after his surprising victory against the middleweight champion. The play discusses boxing, sexuality and hypermasculinity in the late 1950s and was written by professor Oliver Mayer and directed by adjunct lecturer Edgar Landa. Tickets are available at select times between Feb. 17 and Feb. 27.

“Seize the King” is a modern retelling of the Shakespearean play “Richard III” and focuses on a young, ambitious Richard and his cutthroat journey to claim the throne of England. The play, written by Will Power and directed by Michele Shay, will be performed between Feb. 16 and Feb. 26 at the Scene Dock Theatre.

Finally, the Shakespeare classic “As You Like It” is coming to the Bing Theatre Feb. 24 through Feb. 27, directed by Kate Burton. If you haven’t yet seen it or you want to relive the love story between Rosalind and Orlando and their rom-com frolic through the Forest of Arden, make sure not to miss it!

CommuniTEA

There’s no better way to destress than spending time with furry friends. The University will be holding a dog party at the University Religious Center Feb. 24 at 1:30 p.m, where students will be in close contact with cute puppies and enjoy a sound bath of meditation bells and gongs. It’s sure to be a restorative — and adorable — event.