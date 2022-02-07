Your February streaming guide for love and chaos

“About Time,” starring Rachel McAdams and Domhall Gleeson, is a quintessential, heartwarming yet tear-jerking pick for the month of love. (Photo courtesy of Creative Commons)

As the month of love begins, for many, against our will, stores are filled to the brim with chocolate truffles and conversation hearts that beg to be devoured during a rewatch of a favorite rom-com while we reflect on another February being single. As for those who have somehow found a relationship, you might also be in search of a movie or TV couple you and your partner can resonate with.

So, as you’re cuddling up with whoever or whatever, sit back, relax and enjoy everything from a true crime documentary to a wild new television show. For those looking for some romance, you just might find a few rom-coms sprinkled in for your viewing pleasure.

Netflix:

“The Tinder Swindler” (Feb. 2)

What better way to celebrate love than to watch a documentary about an assumed rich guy, Simon Leviev, who seduces and swindles women around the world out of millions of dollars? This con man pretended to be the heir to multimillionaire Lev Leviev, aka the “King of Diamonds.” Documenting Leviev’s downfall, this highly anticipated true story is slated to be one of the best Netflix documentaries ever released. Watch these women join forces to hunt down this manipulative man and give him the karma he deserves.

“About Time” (2013)

This surprising film has got to be one of the most underrated rom-coms to come out of the 2010’s. Rachel McAdams and Domhnall Gleeson have impeccable chemistry; the soundtrack warms your soul and, by the way, time travel is involved? What makes this movie so special is that, instead of a cheesy rom-com storyline, it prioritizes the importance of family and cherishing the little moments of day-to-day life. Also, as an added bonus, Margot Robbie serves as the brutal heartbreaker to Gleeson’s hopelessly romantic character.

Amazon Prime:

“Book of Love” (Feb. 4)

Sam Claflin (aka Finnick from “The Hunger Games” series) stars as a failing author from London whose novel, seemingly out of nowhere, becomes popular in Mexico. As he visits the country for a publicity tour, Claflin realizes that a native translator named Maria (Verónica Echegui) has converted his book into a spicy adult novel. After Clafin finds this out, his aloof publisher ropes the two into going on a book tour together, leaving plenty of time for them to get nice and cozy.

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” (February 18)

FINALLY, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” returns for its fourth season! Watch Midge (Rachel Brosnahan) battle with the struggle for creative license as a woman in the ’60s. After a heartbreaking loss involving Midge’s career as a comedian, the fourth season hints at some opportunity for revenge, generating an immense amount of excitement for fans. If you haven’t seen the first three seasons, do yourself a favor and binge them before the next release.

Hulu:

“Pam and Tommy” (February 2)

Calling all Sebastian Stan stans! “Pam and Tommy” tells the infamous story of how Tommy Lee (Sebastian Stan) and Pamela Anderson’s (Lily James) sex tape turned into one of the first celebrity tapes illegally leaked to the world as revenge porn.

Stan and James’ uncanny transformations mixed with the ’90s nostalgia and the insane, realistic plot will take you for quite the ride. Not to mention, Seth Rogen rocks a mullet as the character of Rand Gauthier, the man who illegally stole and sold Tommy and Pamela’s sex tape. This representation of Lee and Anderson’s toxic relationship will either make you happy to be single or thankful for your current significant other.

Disney+:

“Never Been Kissed” (1999)

How could anyone make a streaming guide for the month of love without including a film with the iconic Drew Barrymore at least once? This late ’90s rom-com features the adorable character of Josie (Barrymore), a journalist who’s assigned to go undercover as a student at her old high school. While there, Josie falls for the starry-eyed English teacher (Michael Vartan). At the same time, she finds herself falling back into her old, nerdy high school persona and clashing with the popular kids against the wishes of her editor.