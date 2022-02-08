5 Oscar-worthy international features

(Holden Kilbane | Daily Trojan)

“And the Academy Award goes to…” Well, we don’t know yet!

For those interested in the happenings of Hollywood, the beginning of the year is especially exciting because it means “awards season.” From Screen Actors Guild Awards to Golden Globes to Oscars, film enthusiasts from all around the world keenly tune in to see who the year’s awardees will be.

On Dec. 21, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced shortlists in 10 categories for the upcoming Academy Awards: Documentary Feature, Documentary Short Subject, International Feature Film, Makeup and Hairstyling, Music (Original Score), Music (Original Song), Animated Short Film, Live Action Short Film, Sound and Visual Effects. While this doesn’t guarantee a nomination, it gives the audience a chance to anticipate what the nominees may be.

Specifically, the international films give people a chance to move beyond cultural lines and language barriers and connect based on feelings and emotion. Check out these five potential Oscar nominees in the “International Feature Film” category before the ceremony on March 27:

Norway, “The Worst Person in the World” (2021)

Leading actress Renate Reinsve picked up the “Best Actress Award” at the 2021 Cannes Film Festival for her performance in “The Worst Person in the World.” While Reinsve isn’t what the title suggests, her character, Julie, sometimes feels like it as she navigates a complicated and unsure love life. Julie’s emotions and experiences are not uncommon, which is what makes it so relatable to so many people.

But even if you’re not in your 30s and aren’t stuck in a love triangle between your comic book artist boyfriend and a younger, friendly stranger, there’s something captivating about this film that will make you laugh and cry. As Julie’s other life experiences are unraveled, the audience learns that her problem of being stuck between these two men isn’t as simple as it originally seems. Watch it in select theaters across the United States now.

Mexico, “Prayers for the Stolen” (2021)

An adaptation from Jennifer Clement’s novel that delivers harsh material in a soft lens, “Prayers for the Stolen” centers on the violent reality of three young girls — main character Ana (Ana Cristina Ordóñez González and Marya Membreño), and her best friends Paula (Camila Gaal and Alejandra Camacho) and María (Blanca Itzel Pérez and Giselle Barrera Sánchez) — as they grow up in a place terrorized by drug cartels. After a young girl from their town goes missing, Ana and Paula must cut their hair and wear boy-ish clothes as protective measures.

Available on Netflix, the adaptation is an honest reminder of the effects that violence has on people, especially young women, as they navigate normal parts of growing up: getting their period and having crushes. The cinematography is extremely well done, with slow and moving visuals that provide a brilliant contrast with the subject material.

Italy, “The Hand of God” (2021)

“The Hand of God,” set in Naples in the 1980s, follows an awkward teen and his experiences growing up as he navigates freedom and loss. It’s not a film for everyone – the combination of odd sexual scenes demonstrating the protagonist’s innocent fascination with soccer player Diego Maradona can be off-putting, but director Paolo Sorrentino roots the autobiographical narrative in grief and love, making it feel very personal and intimate.

Navigating lust, friendship and a number of other emotions, the protagonist, Fabietto (Filippo Scotti) is awkward yet charming. Scotti’s acting is brilliant, and powerfully emotional scenes show his range. The soundtrack of this piece stood out a lot, with prominent violin heavy compositions that help frame the artistic scenes. The cinematography is comparable to “Spencer” (2021) which masterfully juxtaposes darker lighting with a lighter color palette. “The Hand of God” is currently available on Netflix.

Iceland, “Lamb” (2021)

Powerhouse production company A24’s “Lamb” is nothing short of unsettling. Is it a horror? Is it a comedy? Answer: It’s both. It’s a funny, weird and sad film that is purely innovative. At its core, it’s a story of parenthood, but it becomes clear that Maria (Noomi Rapace) and Ingvar (Hilmir Snær Guðnason) are not parents to a child but rather a strange animal-human hybrid birthed by an ewe named after their deceased daughter, Ada. It’s a must-watch based on sheer inventiveness, but presenting something completely new and captivating is no stranger to A24. What is so special about this film are the visual effects, which add to the absurdity when the audience finally lays eyes on Ada. By hitting points of grief but also adding horrific moments, the takeaway from “Lamb,” which is on Amazon Prime, is one that each viewer has to discern themselves.

Bhutan, “Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom” (2022)

Bhutan’s official entry to the 94th Academy Awards follows Ugyen, a young school teacher who is assigned to teach in the mountains of Bhutan but aspires to go to Australia instead. With less than 100 residents, Lunana is a remote village in northwestern Bhutan. To get to his classroom, Ugyen has to take an eight-day journey.

Available in theaters nationwide, the film is heartwarming and illustrates the positive impact that a caring and dedicated teacher can have on the lives of their students. Not only are the children adorable, but their sincere eagerness to learn makes watching the slice-of-life absolutely worthwhile. The vast landscape of Lunana helps create these wide shots that contrast with the intimacy of the town itself. It’s especially monumental because it’s also Bhutan’s first time making it to the Oscar shortlist.