Trojans in NBA come up big despite circumstances

DeMar DeRozan drives to the basket during a USC game against UCLA. DeRozan is averaging 27 points per game this season. (Dieuwertje Kast | Daily Trojan file photo)

As the NBA All-Star weekend nears, teams across the NBA continue to mount a challenge and climb up conference standings in anticipation for the playoffs. With injuries, fatigue and scheduling affecting teams in both conferences, Trojans have had strong performances despite extenuating circumstances.

Guard DeMar DeRozan, Chicago Bulls

One of the Eastern Conference’s All-Star starters, DeMar DeRozan continues to perform beyond expectations after the Chicago Bulls signed him in free agency this previous offseason. The Compton native has been averaging 33.3 points, 7.5 rebounds and 6.5 assists per game for the last four games.

Despite losing to the Philadelphia 76ers Sunday, DeRozan overperformed and gave the Bulls a chance. The 13-year veteran put up 45 points, 9 rebounds, 7 assists and a steal on 60% shooting from the field.

His 45 points were the highest point total this season, and second time he’s scored 40 points. It was also the most points he’s scored since dropping 52 against the Milwaukee Bucks in 2018.

DeRozan is arguably experiencing one of his best statistical seasons this year. The former Trojan is averaging 27 points per game – his highest since his memorable 2016-17 season where he averaged 27.3 points per game.

With fellow All-Star Zach LaVine temporarily out of the lineup due to injury and guards Lonzo Ball and Alex Caruso out indefinitely with injuries of their own, DeRozan has performed when necessary and continues to build his own case for this year’s Most Valuable Player award.

Center Nikola Vucevic, Chicago Bulls

With the aforementioned absences in the Chicago Bulls due to hampering injuries, Nikola Vucevic increased his output along with DeRozan in hopes of supporting the Bulls during this period.

The 11-year Big Man has been averaging a double-double this season, putting up 17.6 points and 11.6 rebounds per game this year, with the points per game total being his lowest average since the 2017-18 season. However, in the last four outings, Vucevic has posted 26.8 points and 13.8 rebounds per game.

Vucevic’s length, size and versatility proved fruitful in the Bulls’ victory over the Indiana Pacers Friday. The former Trojan put up 36 points, 17 rebounds, 4 assists and 3 blocks on 76% from the field.

Although suffering a dip in statistical averages across the board compared to previous seasons, Vucevic has experienced a decrease in usage rating percentage. Vucevic’s rate has fallen from 28.2% to 24.2% between last season and this current season. Regardless, he has still come up big for the Bulls amid the increased injuries.

Guard De’Anthony Melton, Memphis Grizzlies

Operating mainly as a back-up point-guard to Memphis Grizzlies’

All-Star Starter Ja Morant, De’Anthony Melton has performed well as a reserve role player. The four-year guard averaged 11.3 points, 5 rebounds and 2 assists in his last three games on a 48% and 50% clip from the field and beyond the arc, respectively.

Melton posted a double-double in the Grizzlies’ blowout win against the Orlando Magic Saturday, as his 16 points and 10 rebounds in 22 minutes of play proved instrumental in Memphis’ victory.

He averages 9.9 points, 4.6 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.6 steals per game this season as the Grizzlies have risen up the standings and sit comfortably in third in the West with a 37-18 record.

Power-Forward/Center Onyeka Okongwu, Atlanta Hawks

Although only averaging 22 minutes per game in the Atlanta Hawks’ star-studded front court, Onyeka Okongwu has managed to impress in the little minutes allocated to him. The NBA sophomore continues to contribute consistent numbers in limited playing time.

In 22 minutes of action at home against the Los Angeles Lakers, Okongwu had 16 points, 5 rebounds and a steal on 8-9 from shooting to help the Hawks win last Sunday. The victory also added to the Hawks’ seven-game winning streak before losing against the Toronto Raptors the following day.

His minutes have begun to hover around 20 per game, serving as a backup big man to Clint Capela. However, his chemistry with All-Star guard Trae Young makes him a useful asset on the floor. With Okongwu’s performances, the two-year NBA center will hope to be given more opportunities as the season progresses.