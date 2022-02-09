Nosh & Sip: Eat well in the Year of the Tiger

Lunar New Year is a time celebrate with friends and family while eating delicious food like yeesang in Malaysia or bánh chung in Vietnam. (Photo courtesy of Creative Commons)

February 1 marked the beginning of the Lunar New Year, celebrated by Asian families and communities worldwide. For me, it’s a great way to get connected to my roots and to keep traditions alive.

Unlike the Gregorian calendar, the Lunar New Year is driven by sun and moon phases, signifying the end of winter and the beginning of spring. Each year is celebrated according to a 12-year cycle of animals in the Chinese zodiac paired with a cycle of five elements: fire, earth, metal, water and wood. The animals are Rat, Ox, Tiger, Rabbit, Dragon, Snake, Horse, Goat, Monkey, Rooster, Dog and Pig.

2022 is the year of the Water Tiger, an animal which symbolizes leadership, courage, strength, power and ambition. The last Water Tiger year occured 60 years ago in 1962, and is characterized by strong interpersonal relationships and a goal of doing what’s best for all, not just oneself.

Different countries celebrate with their own rich traditions, and the celebration usually lasts 16 days. In Vietnam, sticky rice cakes called bánh chung are enjoyed while in Malaysia, yeesang, a dish of vegetables and raw fish, adorn the dinner table. Here in the United States, we celebrate with dragon parades, boat races and fireworks. Red and gold, associated with prosperity, is a common theme in clothing, lanterns and envelopes filled with money given as a sign of luck and good fortune.

Although there are many wonderful parts of the holiday, my favorite part of the Lunar New Year is the food.

As a child, my family would go to dim sum on Sundays, and culinary delights ranging from shrimp dumplings to mini egg tarts to char siu bao and shumai would fill my greedy stomach. I recall being eight years old and noticing how important food was in bringing my family together. My family would think of every excuse to fill our dinner table, and Lunar New Year was one of them.

The holiday’s traditional menu is very intentional, offering different dishes that each have their own significance. For instance, Longevity noodles, or chang shou mian, are a fun tradition — longer noodles represent a longer life! The long noodle must be eaten entirely, as legends have it otherwise, a broken noodle means a shorter life.

Steamed whole fish signifies abundance. The word for fish, or “yu,” is the same word for surplus. The new year blessing, “nian nian you yu,” translates to “may you have a surplus (of food and money) every year.”

Chinese dumplings, jiǎo zi, are significant in letting go of the old and bringing in the new. Fried golden spring rolls typically filled with pork, shrimp, vegetables or beef signify gold bars, which is a sign of wealth and prosperity.

The tray of togetherness is a dish served in a circular tray divided into either six or eight compartments, each representing peace and family harmony. The lucky numbers six and eight signify good fortune. The tray is filled with nuts, chocolate gold coins, fruits, candies and treats to open the year to abundance and bounty, and are offered to welcome friends and family who visit. Its emphasis on connectedness and being surrounded by loved ones embodies the spirit and tradition of the new year.

My tray of togetherness was made by Pearl River Deli in Chinatown and contained six items: fried lotus chips, candied walnuts, mochi filled with peanuts, almond cookies, shortbread and sesame pumpkin brittle. A traditional loose leaf hot green tea from Tea Master in Little Tokyo was the perfect pairing to these amazing treats shared with family, friends and neighbors. In times when I am away from family, it always warms my heart to keep this tradition alive with friends, and it’s always a fun excuse to see each other.

In the spirit of Lunar New Year, regardless of what is at your table, here’s to a celebration of connectedness with each other through traditions new and old. Let’s welcome the Year of the Tiger in all its glory and abundance. Gong Hei Fat Choy!

Rachel Macalisang is a graduate student at the Iovine & Young Academy writing about her journey through the culinary world of Los Angeles. Her column Nosh & Sip runs every other Wednesday.