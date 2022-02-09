Songs to fall in love to on Valentine’s Day

“Crazy Rich Asians” cleverly uses Kina Grannis’ rendition of “Can’t Help Falling in Love” to produce the perfect romantic wedding scene guaranteed to make its viewers swoon and start their wedding plans. (Photo courtesy of Creative Commons)

Happy Valentine’s Day to all, even those without Valentines. Whether you got chocolates, gave chocolates or just bought chocolates (a perfectly valid option), Valentine’s Day is about more than the delicious delicacies.

Although this year’s Valentine’s Day might look a little different, don’t let masks and coronavirus protocols prevent you from celebrating — whatever that means for you.

Whether you head out on an incredible date or stay at home with your roommates, the perfect soundtrack elevates every moment. Spend the day relaxing and calming yourself down through an emotional rollercoaster of sweet melodies (while you eat as much chocolate as your heart desires).

“Can’t Help Falling In Love” (Cover by Kina Grannis from “Crazy Rich Asians”)

Picture an aisle filling with water and a beautiful silence before a stunning bride mesmerizes the guests with her graceful walk towards the altar under an array of butterflies and fireflies.

All of this is encapsulated by the soft voice of Kina Grannis and her guitar as she sings her rendition of Elvis Presley’s “Can’t Help Falling In Love” in the 2018 film “Crazy Rich Asians.”

Use Valentine’s Day as the perfect excuse to express your affections for someone and feel the love Grannis sings about in her version of the classic song.

Forget what wise men say, it’s absolutely alright to fall in love on Valentine’s Day.

“10,000 Hours” (Dan + Shay, Justin Bieber)

You may only have 24 hours in a day, but you will always have 10,000 hours and 10,000 more in the spectrum of love.

Affection may be timeless if we don’t hesitate and doubt ourselves before giving up talking to that special someone due to our fear of rejection. Life would be easier if you could casually sing the questions in a gentle, subtle way. That’s what Justin Bieber did with Dan + Shay in this charming serenade. While we, unfortunately, can’t all do the same, pluck up the courage to devote 10,000 hours to being a bolder person and asking that special someone out on a date.

“It’s You” (Henry)

Ever felt like you’ve met the one? Want to follow your heart and pursue them but are nervous to do it? Henry sings about the captivating bliss of falling in love with his destiny. While he is overwhelmed by his own emotions to fall in love too fast, he calls for the one he calls his own.

If you feel too caught up in your own emotions on this special day, just remember that Henry wrote a whole song about his destiny and it wasn’t for Valentine’s Day, so pull down the blinds and wear your headphones to listen to this ambient experience of a heartache. And maybe when you are done, reach out to that special someone and ask them on a date.

“All Of The Stars” (Ed Sheeran from “The Fault In Our Stars”)

A truly picturesque vision of a starry night unfolds through the lyrics of this song. Is this warm embrace of a song enough to make you believe in a brighter tomorrow? Maybe. But it is certainly enough to make you think about falling in love.

Ed Sheeran reminds you of a distant, yet spiritually close, soulmate with whom you can share the same night sky. The night sky stretches across horizons to hold all the scars and nostalgia of a thousand, but returns wondrous gifts to a billion.

“Answer: Love Myself” (BTS)

Don’t have a Valentine? That’s completely fine! Be your own Valentine by loving yourself on this special day. You don’t need validation from others to know your worth. Don’t doubt yourself because you didn’t get a box of chocolates – it’s a marketing scheme preying on low self-esteem. Read into the lyrics of this song because all your flaws and insecurities are your own constellations and everyday, you just have to learn to love yourself. Appreciate your personal being because you are the main character of the film that is life.

“Enchanted” (Taylor Swift)

How can we leave out Taylor Swift on Valentine’s Day? Don’t worry, we won’t. “Enchanted” takes us back to an era of childhood heartbreaks and first greetings. With social media conjuring up new words, we’ve forgotten how exquisite language can penetrate our emotional depths. Swift gracefully sings a nostalgic story of magical first encounters with an elegant choice of words. Let’s hope you can tell your Valentine that “it was enchanting to meet you.”