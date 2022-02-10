Ten ways to fly solo this Valentine’s Day

Valentine’s Day is an annual source of FOMO for several single people. Whether spending time with friends or taking care of only one’s self, there’s plenty that singles can do to enjoy the holiday. (Photo courtesy of Nick Harris / Creative Commons)

When February rolls around, it may seem like everyone you know is dating someone. That Valentine’s Day FOMO is real — we know.

Though it may seem like all your friends have significant others, the truth is a majority are still single and ready to mingle. If you’re stumped on what you and your other single friends can do while everyone’s out to fancy dinners, we got you covered.

Host a singles’ dinner

Invite some of your closest friends over and cook some dinner together or set up some kind of speed dating mixer where you can meet other like-minded singles. Whether you’re hosting a platonic dinner party with your friends or a mix and mingling party with local singles, you’re sure to have a fun night in.

Make some chocolate covered strawberries

Pick up some strawberries and chocolates from your local market, melt down the chocolates, and dip in the berries. Pop them in the fridge for a bit and you’ll have a delicious snack to distract you from your loneliness, or invite a friend over and enjoy them together — then at least you won’t be alone. Remember, even if you’re sad that you’re single, chocolate still tastes good, so there’s that.

Binge some anti-Valentine’s Day movies

For those of you who are truly mad at all the love and cheer and “mushy gushy” romance around this holiday, you can binge-watch some movies that will actually make you glad you’re single. You can even turn it into an anti-Valentine’s Day party! The more haters, the merrier!

Here’s some movie suggestions to suck the romance right out of Valentine’s Day: “The Lobster” (2016), “Gone Girl” (2014) and “It Follows” (2014).

Stay off of social media

It can be tempting to scroll through Instagram and TikTok all day, but knowing all of your coupled up friends will be posting pictures and romantic quotes, it might be best to save the browsing for later in the week. FOMO is hard, but it’s even harder when it looks like everyone has something you don’t. Spare yourself the jealousy by turning off your phone and remind yourself that it just looks that way because people who aren’t in relationships probably won’t post as much on Valentine’s Day.

Have a self-care night in

The absolute best thing you can do for a truly solo Valentine’s Day is take care of yourself, and that includes both mental and physical health. Run yourself a bath, get squeaky clean, do your full skincare routine, meditate a bit and do whatever it takes to make yourself feel refreshed and ready to take on the rest of your week. Valentine’s Day is all about love, and above everything, you need to be able to love yourself.

Get some fellow singles and try an escape room

Escape rooms can be super fun, scary and exciting — just like a night spent swiping through Tinder. You can book a room with a bunch of your single friends, and you’ll be so distracted solving puzzles, you won’t even remember that it’s Valentine’s Day.

60Out, located at 2284 South Figueroa Street by The Lorenzo, is a great local option — I just don’t recommend one of the horror-themed rooms if you’re easily scared.

Try cooking a new recipe

Every night can be a new opportunity to practice your cooking skills, but maybe there’s a more extensive recipe you’ve been looking to try and just haven’t had the time for yet. Valentine’s Day could present the perfect evening opportunity to take the time to learn a new dish — and treat yourself to a romantic meal.

Have a game night

Invite your closest friends and distract yourselves with games, snacks and laughter. What better kind of love is there than the love of close friends and silly games? Jackbox Party Packs in particular have a lot of fun games you can play with larger and smaller groups.

Exercise to exorcize anger

Those of you who have so much pent-up rage about not having a partner on Valentine’s Day might want to do something about it before you explode. Working out can be a super healthy outlet for any upset or uneasy feelings surrounding this holiday. Exercise has been scientifically proven to release serotonin in the brain, so go on a run if you’re feeling up to it.

If you’re in quarantine or choose to spend your time alone, there are still ways for you to have fun this Valentine’s Day. Having a significant other doesn’t define you, and there will be plenty of opportunities for you to enjoy this holiday differently in the future if this year isn’t going your way. No matter what you choose to do with your day, have a safe and healthy Valentine’s Day experience.