Romantic Valentine’s Day dates to seal with a kiss

Connect with your special someone while watching the sun rise over Los Angeles from the summit of the Runyon Canyon Loop Trail. (Photo courtesy of Creative Commons)

A Valentine’s Day kiss is probably on everyone’s manifestation list this week. But here’s the thing, you’ve got to put in work if you want that dream to come true. A little effort goes a long way, and Valentine’s Day is definitely the day to step up to the plate. Yes, we all know it’s a commercialized holiday and fake but these days, what isn’t? If we really look at the day, it’s just 24 hours to make the people in your life feel extra special — that’s something we can all get behind.

Now, not everyone is a planner and the day is approaching fast, so let’s assess our options. When you think about it, Los Angeles is a city made for this day. Let California’s clear skies be the perfect Hollywood backdrop for your magical movie-worthy kiss. Here are the best date night ideas that will be sure to give your partner butterflies.

Sunrise Hike

If your relationship is just blooming, a morning hike may be the perfect date. You’ll have the opportunity to talk while getting a breath of fresh air away from campus. In L.A. the sunrise usually happens around 6:45 am. It’s an early wake-up call but the extra effort may set the perfect tone for your relationship going forward. A beautiful sunrise will show your partner you’re ready for a new start with them. The Runyon Canyon Loop is about 3 miles and the trail summit offers a view of L.A. you won’t want to miss by oversleeping.

Now, this is a popular spot (for a reason) so if you’re looking for something a little less crowded and willing to drive farther, Malibu Creek State Park will provide a true city escape. A first kiss in Malibu will be something you both won’t forget.

A Home-Cooked Meal

Being away from your family is hard and this day of love might stir up some homesickness. However, there’s nothing like a home-cooked meal to heal a distant heart. Show your partner your feelings by taking the time to cook their favorite meal or something new you think they may enjoy. Regardless of cooking skills, the effort will be noticed. An easy pasta dish will say more than you think, even if it’s just heart-shaped pasta from Trader Joe’s.

Afternoon Museum Visit

Looking to show your crush it’s time to get serious? A museum visit will show your mature side. Don’t be afraid to voice your artistic critiques as you walk through the Los Angeles County Museum of Art. The right person will want to hear your artistic thoughts and bring their own to the conversation.

If this date sounds too serious, get goofy and imitate some of the weird sculptural poses you’ll be sure to see in any art museum. Make it your goal to make your partner laugh so loud that a museum employee shushes you.

A Night at the Griffith Observatory

Count the stars reflected in your partner’s eyes at the Griffith Observatory. Though closed on Mondays, a Valentine’s Day weekend date will be just as magical. The dazzling views of the L.A. sky will take your breath away (just make sure to compliment your date’s smile more).

If they’re not from L.A., the view of the Hollywood sign will definitely peak their attention. Griffith Observatory is open until 10 p.m., so this date should feel anything but rushed. Take your time and wait for the perfect moment to lean in close.

Play Hooky at Disneyland

A Disneyland Valentine’s Day adventure is definitely a splurge, but it’ll be worth it when you see your partner’s face lit up by fireworks. If you’re looking for a magical day, no one does it better than Disney. You’ll laugh in line, clutch each other on rides and fight over who gets the last bite of each delicious Disneyland treat.

Talk about the future with your partner while strolling through Tomorrowland and dream about where you two want to settle down while exploring Frontierland.

If you find yourself without a crush on Valentine’s Day, go grab your best friend and hit any of these spots instead; you’ll find that the day of love doesn’t have to be so exclusionary after all. Otherwise, seize the day and create your perfect end-of-movie kiss scene. The best part is the credits won’t kick you off the screen.