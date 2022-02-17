TREASURE drops ‘mini-album’

TREASURE, YG Entertainment’s latest hit K-pop group, dropped their first mini-album, “THE SECOND STEP: CHAPTER ONE,” Tuesday. (Photo courtesy of Creative Commons)

K-pop boy group TREASURE returned Feb. 15 with its first mini-album, “THE SECOND STEP: CHAPTER ONE.” The album’s four tracks reflect the group’s range and expand upon last year’s “THE FIRST STEP” series.

Formed through a 2018 survival show, TREASURE debuted under YG Entertainment in 2020. The 12-member group — composed of Choi Hyunsuk, Jihoon, Yoshi, Junkyu, Mashiho, Yoon Jaehyuk, Asahi, Bang Yedam, Doyoung, Haruto, Park Jeongwoo and So Junghwan — is the company’s latest investment following acts such as BLACKPINK, iKON and BIGBANG. Yet, despite their predecessors leaving large shoes to fill, TREASURE consistently meets and exceeds the expectations set by those before them — this album sold more than 167,000 copies on its first day of release, contributing to its over 1 million albums sold since its debut.

The album comes after a 13-month long period of musical inactivity — a questionable move on YG Entertainment’s end given TREASURE’s career is still in its early stages — but was definitely worth the wait. While each of its past releases explored a different sound, ranging from hints of electronic dance music in “BOY” to the uplifting pop melody of “MY TREASURE,” the group seems to have found the right fit in its latest title track, “JIKJIN.”

The group sings about the love it has for its partners, utilizing a street racing concept to illustrate the urgency with which it must go toward them: “Go straight to you, I’m crazy in love / Everyone else, get out of my way” and “Add fuel to my emotions / Double for my heart engine, go, vroom.”

This concept is further illustrated in the song’s composition, with heavy bass and an addictive beat that make the listener feel as if they, too, are speeding down a race track. The song’s prechorus provides a necessary breather, giving main vocalists Bang Yedam, Park Jeongwoo and Junkyu their time to shine in the otherwise intense track. Additionally, TREASURE never fails to include a postbridge dance break in each of their title tracks — for “JIKJIN,” the powerful instrumental blended with the group’s chanting-like singing and synchronized dance moves, was the perfect way to end the song.

The remaining three tracks — “U,” “DARARI” and “IT’S OKAY” — take a noticeably lighter approach. Initially used as background music in the album’s promotional concept films, “U” never fails to make the listener feel like they’re floating. Perhaps it was the pairing of the track’s invigorating instrumental with imagery of hot air balloons, sunny days and the group members decked out in all-white outfits that makes it the perfect chill summer song (despite its release in February). The song starts off slowly with Bang Yedam’s sweet voice, singing “The moment I saw you, my life stopped because my heart kept wanting only you.” The song later picks up speed until its climax at the chorus, where rapper Choi Hyunsuk proclaims, “I want you,” followed by a fitting combination of refreshing falsettos and a funky beat. Haruto’s flowing rap stands out effortlessly on this track, rapping “You’re always next to me in my drama / It feels like spring has come to me / Your floral scent pass by / So sweet. Spread your wings,” alluding to the lyrics’ theme following a movie-like relationship. Additionally, the song’s bridge is one of TREASURE’s best, with a dynamic background beat juxtaposed with smooth vocals that marks a clear, necessary shift in the easygoing song.

“DARARI” is another calming track, where TREASURE sings to a lover who serves as its muse. While rappers Choi Hyunsuk, Yoshi and Haruto have participated in the writing and composing of a majority of TREASURE’s discography, “DARARI” was the first track in which Bang Yedam contributed, sparking excitement and anticipation among fans worldwide. Described by Choi Hyunsuk and Yoshi as similar to “warm coffee in the morning,” the song’s light instrumental, steady beat and lilting vocals work together to make the song fresh and soothing.

Similarly, “IT’S OKAY” is another heartwarming track that allows TREASURE to showcase its vocals in a slower ballad. The group reassures the listener that despite hard circumstances, everything will work out in the end, singing “Don’t ever forget me if I’m with you / Even the pain that cannot be expressed in words, it’ll be okay.” The acoustic instrumental is comforting in itself, but coupled with the group’s sweet vocals and genuine lyrics, “IT’S OKAY” demonstrates a different facet of TREASURE’s range — it’s one that it nails regardless.

It’s clear with this release that TREASURE is a force to be reckoned with as it drives through the K-pop industry, with the obvious diversity of performances it can execute and the caliber to which it does.