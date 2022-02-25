Baseball to face Omaha at Dedeaux in 3-game series

Tyresse Turner, redshirt sophomore infielder, during USC’s loss against Santa Clara. Turner has 5 hits and 2 runs in 4 games with a batting average of .313. (Peter Gastis | Daily Trojan)

USC is preparing for its upcoming three-game home series this weekend to face Omaha. The Trojans currently have a 2-2 overall record.

So far, across four games, USC put up 18 runs and 28 hits combined against Santa Clara and San Diego.

Head Coach Jason Gill highlighted the team’s progress through the first week of the season.

“I think early on in the season, you’re learning your team and they’re learning themselves and how they play as a team, so we’re in the middle of trying to make some of those adjustments,” Gill said in an interview with the Daily Trojan.

Redshirt sophomore infielder/outfielder Tyresse Turner and sophomore infielder D’Andre Smith are leading the Trojans’ offense with a high percentage rate of contact with the ball. Turner, who has played second base in the past four games, is averaging a .313 batting average with a total of 5 hits and 2 runs scored. His right-hand man Smith, who has played shortstop the past four games, averages .308 with 4 hits and 3 runs scored.

In addition to Turner and Smith, redshirt junior catcher Tyler Lozano has contributed to the Trojans’ total runs. In last Saturday’s game against Santa Clara, Lozano hit a grand slam in the eighth inning which secured USC’s 7-5 victory over the Broncos.

However, the same success is not being met by the entire team. Redshirt senior outfielder Trevor Halsema has been the cleanup hitter on the lineup for the past three games, but with 16 at-bats, Halsema only has three hits. Additionally, redshirt sophomore outfielder Rhylan Thomas, who has served as the leadoff batter for three games this season, has 15

at-bats with only 5 hits.

“So far, the top of our lineup’s done a pretty good job, and then, we’re falling pretty fast after we get to the five hole,” Gill said. “Some of those guys need to just get their swings lined up a little bit better and get some confidence.”

Gill further discussed how the coronavirus has had long-lasting effects on the team’s early growth. Seeing as many veteran players’ seasons were cut short in the 2019-20 school year, the team lacks substantial experience overall.

“They don’t have a ton of experience, so they don’t have a lot to lean on,” Gill said. “They put too much emphasis on it early the year, so it’s kind of growing them up and teaching them it’s all part of it.”

The Trojans will host the Mavericks, who are struggling with a 2-3 record overall. Omaha has earned 54 hits and 48 runs over five games against San Jose State and UCLA.

Still, USC will need to brace itself for sophomore infielder Mike Boeve, who is averaging .579 with a total of 11 hits. Boeve is ranked No. 7 overall in the state according to Prep Baseball Report and may prove to be the greatest threat to the Trojans’ pitching staff this weekend.

“It’s a tough pill to swallow when you’re on the team that gives up the games, but at the same time, as a coach, it’s like OK well, we can resolve these things if we stop beating ourselves we’ll start winning those types of games,” Gill said.

First pitch against Omaha is set for Friday at 6 p.m.