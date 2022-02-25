Read a Book Today: Why Troy Bolton needs to be in more books

Well-known must-read novels discuss less-mainstream sports like horse-racing or fencing, as highlighted in Cassandra Clare’s “City of Bone.” (Photo courtesy of IMDB)

Picture this: It’s your senior year of high school, and you’re the star of the basketball team. There are 11 seconds left. You have the ball. The chance of a win is all up to you. No stress, right? You’re the playmaker. In a shocking twist, you pass the ball to the lowly freshman who has zero possibility of moving up the social food chain. The 3-pointer sinks into the basket. And there you go. You win. The gym explodes, and your girlfriend Gabriella Montez serenades you from the stands. You’ve broken up twice in two movies, and let’s be honest here, what is the actual possibility of the two of you staying together? You’re Troy Bolton: the OG renaissance scholar and “get you a man that can do both.”

I’ve been thinking about sports lately. I mean, how could I not? The Super Bowl was at SoFi Stadium, and the parade for the Rams win snaked around campus. I would be aware of it even if it didn’t interfere with my commute.

In the first three years of my life, the Lakers had a threepeat. The Dodgers have consistently won the pennant (recently, at least).

Los Angeles sports might, at times, be an embarrassment of riches, have you seen the Lakers’ track record this season? But, I adore it. I grew up idolizing Kobe, rooting for Derek Fisher and loving Pau Gasol and Metta World Peace. I sat in Dodger Stadium in the searing heat of an L.A. summer to watch the Dodgers dominate the 2020 season.

It should be noted that in this article, I am using a bit more of a liberal definition of sports. While researching for this piece, I was surprised to learn that it’s very difficult to find books about sports that are not non-fiction biographies about the underdog team in a small town. So, bear with me as I go through more sports-like books than strict basketball/baseball/football stories. (But, really, who am I to judge? I grew up going to cycling races in Pasadena and watching the Tour De France each July).

You’ve probably seen this book on TikTok — or BookTok if you’re in the know — but it’s honestly so fantastic that it’s worth mentioning again. “We Were Liars” is an E. Lockhart book that enjoyed a significant amount of success back when it came out.

How does it relate to sports? They play a lot of tennis and do a lot of swimming. But, of course, the reason that I am recommending it to you is not exclusively because of the half-hearted tennis they play but instead because of the close relationships and secrets that are revealed throughout the book — more secrets than any locker room.

This is perhaps the most “no plot, just vibes” book that I’ve ever recommended. The main premise of the book is about this group of cousins and friends and the mysterious secrets and hate that underpin the family. It’s tragic. It’s haunting. And now, it is everywhere on your BookTok “For You” page. If you’re missing the 80 degree weather we had two weeks ago, look no further than this book.

But if you’re an autumn fan, there is always Maggie Stiefvater, an underrated writer who makes the atmosphere come alive. You have either heard of her and loved her or you’re about to shut the paper on me because you’re sick of her recommendations. Give it a chance, and you’ll be sucked in.

Yes, of course, I could easily talk to you about her wildly successful series, “The Raven Boys,” which I adore and think everyone should read. But, if we’re following my generous definition of sports, I think that you should read “The Scorpio Races.” My sports tie-in? It is all about the horses: Man-eating horses. The main plot point is that the main character is determined to win this vicious horse-racing competition. Stiefvater’s novel has life-or-death stakes. It has romance. It’s evocative and beautiful and so very Maggie Stiefvater.

Therefore, it is my job to recommend it to you. I don’t make the rules.

Ah, yes. I knew that eventually, I would have to bring up one of the queens of the dystopian/fantasy craze of the mid-2010s. Have you read a Cassandra Clare book? You may have seen the “The Mortal Instruments: City of Bones” film with Lily Collins. Anyway, how does this fit in with my loose definition of sports? In every single Clare book, these characters are constantly training in sword fighting and fitness. Each of Clare’s books deal with the world of the Shadowhunters who work to keep their respective regions safe from demons. If you’re looking for a series to keep you occupied until graduation, Clare’s books are perfect. The Shadowhunter Chronicles involves the U.K., the 1800s, the United States and the 2010s. You’re good to go for a while.

Of course, it should be noted that my definition of sports in literature is not necessarily having to do with running up and down the court and getting it in from the paint and downtown or whatever else Chick Hearn would say.

Instead, it’s a little bit more offbeat — but at least, it’s on brand with the offbeatness of this column.

