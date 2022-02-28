European Update: Recapping Sunday’s El Gran Derbid

In the south of Spain, almost at the Mediterranean and the Strait of Gibraltar, lies a city that lacks the international reputation of Madrid and Barcelona but, in recent seasons, has made quite a name for itself in the soccer world.

Seville, the capital of Andalusia and Spain’s fourth-largest city, hosts two of the nation’s biggest clubs: Sevilla FC and Real Betis. The Spanish first encountered soccer when British expats brought the game to Andalusia. Therefore, Sevilla FC was actually founded nine years before FC Barcelona and 12 years before Real Madrid, while Real Betis followed in 1907.

Both clubs have only one league title to their name — Betis’s from 1935 and Sevilla’s from 1946 — and have, at times, suffered relegation to Spain’s second tier. But since the 2015-16 season, the pair has been La Liga stalwarts, ushering in an era of intense competitiveness between them.

This past weekend was the 111th edition of El Gran Derbi. Going into the weekend, Sevilla was second place in the table, with Betis five points behind them in third.

Over the past two decades, Sevilla has undoubtedly had the upper hand on Betis. Since 2005, Sevilla has won two Copa del Rey titles and six Europa Leagues, earning them a reputation for being a great “cup” team who, while lacking league titles, still win trophies with frequency.

The club’s current manager, Julen Lopetegui, rescued his reputation from a disastrous spell during his time in charge of Real Madrid and instituted his high-pressing 4-3-3 formation with success.

Sevilla doesn’t have a blistering attack — scoring the sixth-most goals in the league — but its defense troubles opponents and doesn’t allow high-quality chances. Sevilla also has the fewest goals allowed in the league (17) while pressing at a rate of 8.46 passes per defensive actions — meaning the team only allows the opponent to pass about eight or nine times on average before regaining possession. Marcos Acuña at left back and Ivan Rakitic in midfield have excelled this season and form the side’s veteran core along with center back Diego Carlos.

Betis, on the other hand, have flown into 3rd place on the back of their prolific attack, having scored the second most goals in La Liga (48). After a turbulent few seasons the club, which represents the more working class Heliopolis neighborhood of Seville, brought in former Manchester City and West Ham manager Manuel Pellegrini to steady the ship — and Pellegrini’s done more than that.

The Chilean currently holds the club’s best winning percentage — 54.9% across 82 games played — and has brought the best out of a talented team that lacks a true superstar. The closest Betis has to a bona-fide baller is Nabil Fekir who has become something of a talisman in recent seasons.

Fekir moved to Betis after winning the World Cup with France, a surprising move when Liverpool nearly signed him. He’s since earned cult-hero status on the green-and-white side of Seville, scoring nine goals and assisting seven more in all competitions this season.

To make a good season even better, Betis knocked Sevilla out of the Copa del Rey in a tense 2-1 win in January and are positioned to make the finals with a draw or win against Rayo Vallecano in the second leg on March 3. If the club were to win the Copa del Rey and finish in second above Sevilla come season’s end, it would arguably be their best season since that 1935 league title.

Sevilla controlled the match from start to finish. From the opening minutes, Sevilla pressured Betis high and created chance after chance, making it uncomfortable for Betis goalkeeper Claudio Bravo and his backline.

Betis struggled to regain possession in this cagey atmosphere and eventually suffered the consequences. Sevilla striker Youssef En-Nesyri won a penalty in the 22nd minute after Bravo tripped him, which Rakitic dispatched, sending Bravo the other way. Munir El Haddadi added a goal off the bench in the 41st minute to increase Sevilla’s lead to two before halftime.

Lopetegui’s Sevilla are not the kind of team to increase their lead recklessly. Sevilla sat deeper in the second half, allowing Betis more of the ball but making it difficult to create any significant chances.

Time wound down for Betis without legitimately troubling Sevilla. Betis midfielder Sergio Canales scored with a well-placed free kick in the 94th minute, but it was too little too late for Betis as they lost 2-1.

For now, Sevilla remains the dominant side in the city. They will likely finish above Betis in the table this season and have a chance to add another Europa League title to their trophy cabinet.

Yet, if Betis continues to trend upward, we could see even more competitive and intensely fought editions of El Gran Derbi.

