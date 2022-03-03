Trojans continue to impress as NBA season resumes after All-Star Break

Former Trojan forward Onyeka Okongwu returned from an offseason surgery and has played in 29 games so far this season. He is scoring efficiently, shooting 74.1% from the floor. (James Wolfe | Daily Trojan file photo)

As the NBA season hits the home stretch and enters March, teams are fighting for better seeding positions with the postseason around the corner. Many former Trojans around the league prove valuable as most teams gauge their best possible lineups and rotations as they head into the postseason.

Guard DeMar DeRozan, Chicago Bulls

The Chicago Bulls are only two games back from the Miami Heat for first place in the Eastern Conference and DeMar DeRozan this season is a huge reason for the team’s success. The five-time All-Star had a historic month that saw him average a career high 34.2 points per game on 55.3% shooting from the field along with the Eastern conference player of the month award.

In a season filled with many ridiculously tough clutch shots by DeRozan, the latest came in the Bulls’ victory against the Atlanta Hawks last Thursday. With 20 seconds remaining and the Bulls down by one, DeRozan hit an and -one fadeaway over two defenders to put his team up and eventually win the game. He ended the game with 37 points on 71.4% shooting from the field.

DeRozan’s recent play has catapulted him from dark-horse MVP candidate to firmly in the mix with Nikola Jokic and Joel Embiid. Due to injuries to both Lonzo Ball and Alex Caruso, the Bulls will need their All-Star guard to continue his torrid pace as they look to seal home court advantage for the playoffs.

Guard De’Anthony Melton, Memphis Grizzlies

The Memphis Grizzlies have continued to coast since the New Year with a 20-6 record, and guard De’Anthony Melton continues to be a valuable rotation piece off the bench for them with his defensive contributions along with some scoring. The versatile guard enjoyed a productive February, averaging 11.5 points, 2.5 assists and 1.6 steals per game on 43.8% shooting from the 3-point line.

Despite playing limited minutes off the bench, Melton averages 1.6 steals per game on the season which is tied with All-Star Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell for seventh-most in the league.

In a season where the Western Conference seems wide open due to the injuries sustained by top contenders, Melton’s play off the bench will be crucial in unlocking the Grizzlies’ potential as they hope to win their first NBA title in team history.

Forward Evan Mobley, Cleveland Cavaliers

The Cleveland Cavaliers have recently hit a skid after temporarily losing major rotation pieces in guards Darius Garland, Caris LeVvert and Rajon Rondo due to injury over the last few weeks. However, Mobley continues to shine on both ends of the floor as he looks to help lead his team to their first playoff berth since 2018.

Mobley showed off his clutch gene in the Cavaliers’ most recent win against the Wizards on Saturday when he was fouled with five seconds to go with his team up only 4. Mobley calmly knocked down the 2 free throws to seal the game, finishing with 14 points, 11 rebounds and 2 blocks.

As consistent as Mobley has played on both ends of the floor this season, the rookie sensation might be asked to hit a new gear during the final stretch as his team looks to avoid the play-in tournament.

Power Forward Onyeka Okongwu, Atlanta Hawks

The Atlanta Hawks ended February on a strong note, winning three of their last four games. After making his season debut in mid-December, Onyeka Okongwu has become a staple in the Hawks rotation. The 21-year-old averages 8.8 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.4 blocks per game on the season.

His interior defense has proved a welcomed sight for the Hawks, especially after starting center Clint Capela went down with an injury and missed a few games earlier this season. Okongwu has quietly posted efficient offensive numbers as well. His true shooting percentage currently sits at 75.7%, which would lead the league if he qualified.