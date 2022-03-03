USC takes on Battle for LA Invitational

Sophomore Delaynie Maple was named to the 2018 USA U19 National Team before committing to play for the Trojans. (Julia Hur | Daily Trojan)

Beach volleyball will compete in the 2022 Battle for LA Invitational this weekend at Maples Beach in Westwood and Merle Norman Stadium. The two day event begins March 5, and the Trojans will play a total of four games over the weekend.

Last week, the reigning national champions opened their season against then ranked No. 15 Long Beach State. USC came out the gates strong, sweeping the Beach 5-0. The Trojans dropped just two sets in last Thursday’s dual.

“We know we have a special team, and that was a good test,” Head Coach Dain Blanton said after practice Tuesday. “We’re just trying to get better, trying to improve, trying to reach our potential.”

Among No. 1 ranked USC, other teams competing in the invitational are No. 2 UCLA, No. 7 Stanford, No. 8 Cal Poly, No. 9 Grand Canyon and No. 154 Long Beach State.

The Trojans will face UCLA at 10 a.m., their first match of the invitational Saturday. The Bruins are 5-0 to start the season, coming off an undefeated championship run at the Heineken Duke Kahanamoku Beach Classic at Queen’s Beach. USC faced UCLA on Gulf Shores Beach last May, where the Trojans took home the National Championship.

“We know they’re a really, really solid team,” sophomore Megan Kraft said after practice Tuesday. “Anything can happen, but we know their style of play and hopefully can practice it this week.”

Following the opening match in Westwood, the Trojans will head back to USC for the remainder of the weekend. Their second match Saturday will take place at 3 p.m. against Grand Canyon University.

The Antelopes started the season with a sweep, defeating Boise State, No. 12 Arizona and Arizona State. Last year, the Trojans only played GCU once, sweeping 5-0 in San Luis Obispo, Calif. April 17.

Hailey Harward, a graduate student who is paired on court one with senior Tina Graudina, said she believes her team is in a great spot looking ahead to this weekend.

“We’re ready,” Harward said. “I’m really excited for the test. At the end of the day, the results take care of themselves.”

Following the opening day double-header, the Trojans turn to Sunday where they play back-to-back games against Stanford and Long Beach State.

Stanford, like UCLA, also competed in Hawaii to open their season. They split their first four games of the season, earning wins over No. 10 Hawaii and Saint Mary’s. Their two losses came from UCLA and Hawaii, 2-3, in a rematch in the semifinals. The Trojans play the Cardinal at noon on Sunday.

To wrap up the invitational, USC faces Long Beach State in a rematch from last week’s contest. The Beach are now 1-3 on the season after last Thursday’s contest against USC, splitting matches with Irvine Valley College and No. 11 Cal on Saturday. Following a 5-0 sweep of Irvine Valley, Long Beach State fell short in its final game against the Golden Bears, losing 2-3. Long Beach State beat Stetson but lost to Loyola Marymount on Tuesday.

According to Blanton, the Trojans will treat every match and every duel the same. He emphasized that the team will focus on one match at a time and will learn from each match over the course of the weekend.

“I want the girls to play to the best of their ability,” Blanton said. “If they play to the best of their ability, I think we can beat any team. That’s just what we believe. That’s what we train for. That’s what we expect. But, the key is not focusing on the beating of that team. The key is focusing on maximizing our potential.”

With four ranked opponents scheduled this weekend for the Trojans, the remaining champs look to improve on their 1-0 start. USC begins play Saturday, and the invitational concludes Sunday.