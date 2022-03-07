That’s Fashion, Sweetie: You’ve been invited: Balenciaga and virtual reality

Isabelle Lim | Daily Trojan

An overture is often placed at the beginning of a musical and serves as a form of foreshadowing, which is achieved through the physical lyrics indicating plot or musical motifs that will come back in later songs. It draws in viewers who curiously anticipate what is coming next and it helps keep fans entertained.

This form of predicting and giving hints — if you’re paying close enough attention — though, is also seen in fashion week invitations. Each invitation reveals a lot about the show that is to follow. And, in the world of fashion — where we are constantly chasing the next trend/item/it-bag — having any form of hint to give your article or brand a leg up is greatly appreciated.

What makes these invitations cryptic, though, is that they are usually peculiar gifts, not just a card and some sweet treats to nibble on. Many remember how, Gucci once sent a paper-mache mask of Hermaphroditus, Fendi sent their list a pack of Rummo pasta with their logo, Jacquemus once sent a loaf of bread and Anna Sui sent a bandana with the details of the show printed in the center. All of these invitations motivated fans to speculate on what the fashion houses’ intention.

But this fashion week, Balenciaga took personal fashion to an entirely new level. They sent their invite on a cracked iPhone 6s that is “nonfunctional and to be used for display purposes only” (it literally says that on their card), with the recipient’s name and the location of the show laser printed on the back.

This season is not the first time Balenciaga went with something unexpected — its invitation for its Spring 22 show was printed on a receipt. It not only included the details of its show but also had a QR code to see the digital presentation as well as the lyrics to Edith Piaf’s “La Vie En Rose.”

Some may play off this invitation as a highly creative way to get the brand’s name buzzing on social media platforms through posts and reposts of its invite from a street style photographer Bryan “Bryanboy” Yambao, London stylist, and Creative Director Jaime-Maree Shipton, and streetwear blog, High Snobiety. Fans in the comments even speculated that it hinted toward a futuristic or even digital aspect to its collection. With Balenciaga creating some of the most outrageous looks of the past year (think Kim Kardashian at the 2021 Met Gala), fans can only imagine what the iconic fashion house wants to showcase for its newest collection.

We’ve already seen the meshing of technology and art through NFTs and technology and fashion, with Jonathan Simkhai launching his FW collection in the metaverse on Feb. 15 and blending all three with Dolce & Gabbana launching the first NFT clothing collection in September 2021. And, in case you haven’t heard, apparently Metaverse fashion week is scheduled to happen from March 24-27, right after Milan, which is rumored to have the digital collections available to view and purchase as well as a virtual after party.

Even in a virtual fashion week, some brands asked to make some select viewers VIP or give them front row seats, proving that fashion will remain exclusive, even over V.R. Metaverse fashion week will be an interesting test to see if in-person runways are still the way to go.

Besides what’s next for fashion? Will virtual clothes and VR lenses become our future? I guess we’ll just have to wait and see.

Hadyn Phillips is a freshman writing about fashion in the 21st century, specifically spotlighting students and popular controversy. Her column, “That’s Fashion, Sweetie,” runs every other Monday.