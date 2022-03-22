REVIEW: Charli XCX is mainstream in ‘Crash’

Charlie XCX is back with “Crash,” a collection of 12 songs which accurately demonstrate her ability to make mainstream pop sound exciting. (Photo courtesy of Creative Commons)

Charli XCX is a sellout. At least, that’s what she wants you to think.

“tip for new artists: just do what they say,” the 29-year-old singer tweeted in September 2021. A short series of, equally glamorous and gory, photos accompanied the cheeky advice, the kind of “Jennifer’s Body” core imagery that would have done numbers on Tumblr a decade ago. And these weren’t the only kind words of wisdom Charli offered prior to the rollout of “Crash;” other helpful tips shared on social media included “it only gets worse,” “sell your soul for money and fame” and “suffer in silence.”

From the beginning, Charli advertised “Crash” as satire, an intentionally mainstream venture meant to poke fun at big record companies and the pop superstars they manufacture. This statement was more than fitting for Charli, who often spoke of her frustrations facing this same major-label manipulation.

After a string of radio hits and commercial successes in the early 2010s, Charli veered away from mainstream pop. She began collaborating with names like A.G. Cook and the late SOPHIE, who both hailed from London-based record label and art collective PC Music, known for its overstimulating and futuristic approach to pop music. By curating and uplifting her own circle of friends and collaborators eager to push pop music to its extremes, she helped birth the genre of hyperpop.

She also killed it.

“rip hyperpop?” she captioned an Instagram post kicking off the “Crash” era. Always ahead of the trends, Charli left pop experimentalism behind just as everyone else was catching on. With “Crash,” she was ready to go mainstream again, but on her terms.

Although it was framed as a parody, “Crash” doesn’t feel critical. Rather, it’s a celebration of big, boisterous, polished pop music. The album may not be as intelligent of a statement that Charli has claimed, but it’s still a great time — a string of dance floor-ready bops curated by an artist aware of their simplicity.

“I’m about to crash into the water, gonna take you with me / I’m high voltage, self-destructive, end it all so legendary,” Charli sings on the title track, the album’s opener. The song’s instrumental harkens back to pop icons of yesteryear, such as Janet Jackson — who Charli cited as a major influence for the project — but the staccato delivery feels straight off “Pop 2.” “Crash” is fortunately still the same glitchy femmebot we know and love.

Charli’s signature sound peaks through her perfect-pop facade just often enough. Album highlight “Lightning” proves as striking as its title with a hard-hitting chorus and a distorted outro that breaks down with as much gusto as 2019’s immaculate “Gone.”

Likewise, the playful “Yuck” serves as an updated, 2022-friendly version of Kesha’s “Grow a Pear,” putting a unique spin on the typical don’t-catch-feelings warning song with the swaggering confidence she’s known for: “Put me on a pedestal / ‘cause my love’s incredible / Don’t wait up on me / I can’t make those plans / Catch me if you can.”

Elsewhere, Charli’s references are her strong point. Single “Beg For You” faithfully interpolates September’s “Cry for You” with the help of pop-experimentalist Rina Sawayama. It’s a genius meeting of pop history with pop future, helmed by two artists who sound at-home in the middle. “Used To Know Me” samples Robin S.’s “Show Me Love,” putting the perfect stamp on Charli’s love letter to pop music.

Therein lies “Crash’s” greatest weakness: The cynical concept that Charli touted on social media is scarcely present in the actual music.

There’s no sinister undercurrent or knowing grin behind her verses. Without her constant shepherding and PR campaigns all displaying the same message, “Crash’s” supposed commentary would cease to exist.

Unfortunately, Charli set the bar high for herself. “Pop 2” featured a whopping 13 artists on only 10 tracks, “how i’m feeling now” was made entirely over six weeks during coronavirus lockdowns. While Charli’s past successes don’t completely spoil “Crash’s” fun, they question its importance.

On album closer “Twice,” Charli sings of trusting your gut and living in the moment: “All the things I love are gonna leave me / One day you’re never gonna be there / I tell myself to take it easy / Don’t think twice about it.” Perhaps this was her approach to making “Crash” — after years of churning out avant-garde, mind-bending pop music at high speeds, she’s just having fun. Maybe she should be allowed to.

Charli may not be driving “Vroom Vroom’s” Lavender Lamborghini or her “White Mercedes” anymore, but she’s still behind the wheel in full control. And she’s not afraid to go off-course — buckle up.

Rating: 3/5