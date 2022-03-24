Sunny albums to grow with this spring



It’s almost that time again: Spring. You can already feel the temperatures rising, along with your daily amount of serotonin. No longer trapped by the dreary, windy and cold days of winter, it’s time to begin dreaming of summer and a break from school. To prepare for studying under the sun on the warm grass of Alumni Park instead of the soul-sucking fluorescents of Leavey’s basement, you’re gonna need a great playlist.

Not just great — you need something unique. It’s time to impress your stuffy Thornton crush this semester. Here are some eccentric album recommendations to prepare for a wonderful spring full of growth and rejuvenation.

For the flower (or pothos!) in you, ready to bloom: “Mother Earth’s Plantasia” by Mort Garson

Possibly the album most representative of spring, this 1970s synth-fest was crafted by legendary composer Mort Garson specifically for plants. Yes, you read that right. This project was born from the very ’70s idea that Garson’s synth grooves would cause plants to spontaneously grow. Thank god it happened because this album is some of the most scrumptious music you’ll ever treat yourself to.

There’s a song for every mood on the album, from the swirling tones of “Swingin’ Spathiphyllums” to the moody closer “Music to Soothe the Savage Snake Plant,” so curl up next to your favorite houseplant and let the music help the both of you grow.

For when you inevitably decide to skip class in favor of soaking up the rays: “Skylarking” by XTC

We’ve all been there — sometimes. The call of the sun is just too strong to resist. XTC, apparently, also felt that call on its ninth album. Vibe out with your friends to the catchy “That’s Really Super, Supergirl,” then contemplate your existence on the beautiful, pleading closer “Dear God.” The lead single, “Grass,” will make you blush when you take a closer look at the lyrics, but overall this classic psychedelic pop record will make any delightful spring day just a little bit better.

For heading to the beach on the weekend, but having a dance party on the sand because the water is still too cold: “Mercurial World” by Magdalena Bay

Ah, good ol’ Southern California, with its beautiful beaches and startlingly cold water. Still, in order to “casually” fill your Instagram with your best angles when you and a couple of friends hop on the Metro to Santa Monica, you need a soundtrack that’s as cool as you are.

That’s where the new Magdalena Bay album comes in; released in 2021, it’ll have you feeling as vibrant and fun as the tracks themselves. From the party-ready closer “The Beginning” to the slick and funky “Secrets (Your Fire),” Magdalena Bay blends synthpop, EDM, hyperpop and more to create an album that lifts you up and makes you feel light and free.

For a gorgeous botanical garden date: “Timely!!” by Anri

Japanese city pop is nothing if not infectious, as Anri’s masterpiece of an album proves. The tunes flow freely, with hits like “DRIVING MY LOVE” and “CAT’S EYE – (NEW TAKE)” both full of energetic music and lyrics. You don’t need to know Japanese to understand these songs — the groovy beats and Anri’s beautiful voice speak for themselves. This is sure to be a stunner on any date. Just let the timeless ’80s sound whisk you away to somewhere sunny and beautiful as you spend time with someone you love.

For anticipating finals season with dread: “Either/Or” by Elliott Smith

The 25th anniversary of this landmark album passed recently, but now’s as good a time as ever to get into Elliott Smith. Named by Phoebe Bridgers as a key influence and inspiration of hers, Smith’s music is both depressing and filled with a lightness that can’t be put into words. Songs like the passionate “Ballad of Big Nothing” contrast well with Smith’s softer, more listless tracks like “Punch and Judy.”

Smith’s music feels like sinking into the sun-warmed sand of an empty beach or walking through the redwoods of Yosemite, dwarfed by towering trees and a heavy silence. However, the singer-songwriter style and acoustic guitar playing match the mellow tranquility of a day spent doing nothing but studying, as much as you’d like to be doing anything else. Smith was a master of his craft, and as the final notes of the closing track, “Say Yes,” fade out, you’ll find the only thing you want to do is queue up the album again and sink back into its warm, melancholy embrace.