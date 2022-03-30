Six films to help you welcome in spring

“Emma.” (2020) is one of the must-watch movies to help you get into the spirit of the season of blooming flowers and April showers. (Photo courtesy of IMDB)

Spring has come again, but sadly, for us Trojans, our break has already passed. You may feel down, but with the arrival of spring, a season of optimism and new beginnings, there is so much to look forward to including the blooming of the flowers and the imminent ending of the long school year.

Even though Los Angeles seems to always be in a state of eternal spring, the season’s arrival also poses a perfect opportunity to sit back, relax and indulge in some visually delectable entertainment when you’re not out frolicking in a meadow of tulips or when the April showers shut you inside. No matter what spring means to you, here are seven films sure to get you into the spirit of the season.

“Emma.” (2020)

One of many screen adaptations of Jane Austen’s classic slow burn romance novel “Emma,” director Autumn de Wilde’s film has a posh and pastel regency aesthetic that will raise your spirits. The shots of blooming gardens, colorful costumes and dollhouse sets are like a delicate cake that you want to devour — except the film’s complex storyline gives you no choice but to pace yourself. Anya Taylor-Joy and Johnny Flynn star as pining lovers Emma Woodhouse and Mr. Knightley, two lifelong friends who gradually develop feelings for one another.

“Mary Poppins” (1964)

Set in 1910’s London, this Disney musical masterpiece imagines life as an enchanted stroll through the park. The story follows the adventures of the Banks children as they learn important life lessons from their magical nanny, Mary Poppins. It’s impossible not to feel cheerful while watching talented Hollywood legends Julie Andrews and Dick van Dyke dazzle the screen as they perform iconic numbers such as “A Spoonful of Sugar” and “Step in Time.” These are complemented by beautiful animated Technicolor visuals which add to the whimsical, joyous and timeless classic. The whimsy, joyful feeling the movie elicits will make you want to break into song and, perhaps, whip out a choreographed dance on Trousdale to celebrate spring.

“Crazy Rich Asians” (2018)

If you want to re-experience the feeling of being on vacation, then USC alumnus Jon M. Chu’s contemporary rom-com is the pick for you. “Crazy Rich Asians” follows the whirlwind adventure of Rachel (Constance Wu), a Chinese American professor who finds herself in a world of fame, wealth and high society when she accompanies her boyfriend (Henry Golding) on a trip to Singapore for his friend’s wedding. The story is enhanced by vibrant, colorful couture, grand locations and, of course, luxury goods. Viewing this film is a getaway in itself and will have you back in the spring break mindset in no time.

“Ferris Bueller’s Day Off” (1986)

Even though midterms are over, it seems that the work only gets more intense as the semester goes on. A little advice from Ferris Bueller (Matthew Brederick): “Life moves pretty fast. If you don’t stop and look around once and a while, you could miss it.”

In this John Hughes classic, high school senior and teenage warrior Ferris Bueller does what every student wishes they could do: Ditch school to spend the day doing whatever he wants. The film proves that you can in fact find some relaxation on a weekday — as long as you don’t get caught. So take a lesson from Bueller and let yourself relax (even if that means skipping class).

“Big Fish” (2003)

Tim Burton substitutes his trademark gothic aesthetic for one of cotton candy colors and fields of yellow daffodils in this whimsical spring-themed and heartwarming adventure. Edward Bloom has always told stories about his life that his son, William, believes to border on complete fiction. As Edward nears the end of his life, his son works towards uncovering the truth and wonder of his father’s great travels and tales. Through the flashback adventures of the young Edward (Ewan McGregor), Burton tells a touching story about the capacity of the human imagination and the truth that lies within it.

“Marie Antoinette” (2006)

Sofia Coppola’s visual masterpiece reimagine’s the story of Marie Antoinette and her rise to power and fame. Coppola serves her tour-de-force film on a silver platter, treating you to stunning visuals of the magnificent interiors of the Palace of Versailles, presentations of decadent French desserts and drinks and a glamorous Academy Award-winning ensemble of costumes. If you are into cottagecore escapism, you’ll get to escape to the countryside following the young queen through her custom built hamlet and the Palace of Versailles’ spectacular gardens.