Former Trojans keep their focus on NBA playoffs

Former Trojan Jordan McLaughlin’s 52 steals this season surpasses his tally from last season of 51. He reached the total in 155 less minutes of play. (Austin Paik | Daily Trojan)

As the NBA 2021-22 season nears its conclusion and franchises begin to look either towards the postseason or offseason, former Trojans have locked in and continued their consistent performances to support their respective teams. Production is coming from all around the league, as former USC stars and role players standout.

Guard DeMar DeRozan, Chicago Bulls

Guard DeMar DeRozan’s career resurgence in the Windy City has permeated throughout the season, as the 13 year veteran has received nods for the Most Valuable Player Award. The former Trojan has averaged 27.7 points, 5 assists and 5.4 rebounds per game on 50.3% and 34.8% shooting from the field and beyond the arc, respectively. Barring any injuries, DeRozan is projected to surpass his career-best season tally of 2020 points managed in his 2016-17 season with the Toronto Raptors.

Despite the Bulls’ recent tumultuous run and 4-6 record in the last ten games, DeRozan has remained the bedrock for Chicago’s playoff hopes. In the last three games, DeRozan has averaged 29.7 points, 6 rebounds and 4.3 assists. Chicago has yet to clinch a playoff spot, but with DeRozan’s continued efforts, the Bulls are poised to return to the playoffs after a five-year absence.

Guard De’Anthony Melton, Memphis Grizzlies

With All-Star point guard Ja Morant missing time due to a tweaked knee, back-up point guard De’Anthony Melton has thrived in an increased role. In the last four games, the four-year Trojan has averaged 21.8 points and 4.8 rebounds per game, making 60% of his total shots and 59.5% of his 3-point attempts in only 22.9 minutes per game.

Melton posted 19 points and 6 rebounds in just 21 minutes of action against the Indiana Pacers last Thursday en route to a 133-103 win that ultimately clinched the Grizzlies’ spot in the playoffs. With Morant still questionable for the foreseeable future, Melton’s efficient efforts off the bench will be crucial to guiding the team as Memphis enters the postseason.

Guard Jordan McLaughlin, Minnesota Timberwolves

With the Minnesota Timberwolves sitting firmly as the seventh seed in the Western Conference with a 43-33 record, 6.5 games ahead of the eighth seed Los Angeles Clippers, they now look towards their first playoff berth since 2018 through the play-in tournament. Despite only playing in limited minutes, guard Jordan McLaughlin has provided important contributions off the bench.

In the last three games, McLaughlin has averaged 8.7 points, 1.7 rebounds, 3 assists and 1 steal per game on 68.8% and 42.9% shooting from the field and 3-point line, respectively. In Minnesota’s convincing 116-95 win over the Dallas Mavericks Friday, the third-year guard notched 16 points, 5 rebounds, 3 assists and a steal in 20 minutes of play.

As the season nears its conclusion, the Timberwolves will continue to utilize their squad depth and bench versatility from the likes of McLaughlin to advance them throughout the playoffs.

Power Forward Chimezie Metu, Sacramento Kings

Although sitting 4.5 games behind the last play-in spot in the Western Conference with a 27-49 record, the Sacramento Kings have overseen development in their young squad. Fourth-year bigman Chimezie Metu is currently enjoying his best statistical season yet as he has seen an increase in points, rebounds and assists per game compared to last season.

In the last three games, Metu has averaged 11 points, 5.7 rebounds and 1.3 assists on 44.4% shooting from the field. In the Kings’ narrow 110-109 win over the Pacers, Metu provided 22 points, 5 rebounds, 1 steal and a block on 8-of-11 shooting from the field and knocked 3 of his 4 3-point attempts. As the Kings look towards next season, Metu’s performances off the bench give the team a chance at the postseason.