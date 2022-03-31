Red Velvet’s energetic spring return

Red Velvet followed up 2019’s three-part “ReVe Festival” series last week with the release of “Red Velvet ‘The ReVe Festival 2022 – Feel My Rhythm,’” an energetic compilation of K-pop tracks. It quickly became the group’s most successful record. (Photo courtesy of SM Studio)

When it comes to K-pop, no group can deliver a concept bursting with freshness like Red Velvet. From interviewing fruits to rapping with giant cats in the desert to “shooting bad boys down,” this group always delves fully into any concept while never losing their distinct voice and feel.

Their most recent comeback is proof that, even in their eighth year together, their ability to do something entirely new without ever sacrificing their musical prowess has not faltered in the slightest. In fact, they have constantly grown, both in artistic skill and their popularity in general, garnering more than 500,000 pre-orders for this mini-album — their largest number of sales yet — a feat accomplished by very few groups. Formed in 2014 with members Irene, Seulgi, Wendy, Joy and Yeri, Red Velvet, previously labeled as “Summer Queens” for their upbeat pop hits “Red Flavor” and “Power Up,” is on its way to conquer all the seasons with this latest installment of the ReVe Festival series beginning with spring.

Their title track “Feel My Rhythm” opens with a sample of Bach’s “Air on a G String” yet soon flips on its sonical head in classic Red Velvet fashion as the song becomes a loud, fun, electronic combination of strings over computerized synths. Very few could make such a combination work, but the group executes it flawlessly, all while remaining true to their own distinct sound and musical flavor.

Yeri’s ability to ride a beat, Wendy’s heavenly vocals and ad-libs and a music video drawing even more inspiration from classics, such as shots referencing Monet and Hieronymous Bosch, all feel so perfectly on brand and recognizable to the group’s own style. Joy’s “Red Velvet” call-out at the start of the song even appears more as a high-five to fans rather than any sort of needed reminder to the artists behind the track.

After the title track, “Rainbow Halo” includes 808s and a snare beat flow that perfectly follows “Feel My Rhythm.” Despite its presence on a dance track, the warm song, underscored by its saxophone and layered harmonies, continues to showcase the group’s vocals.

The album’s shining moment, which feels more like a gritty neon-lit club rather than the springtime sun, is “Beg For Me.” Lead vocalist Seulgi’s equally gorgeous lower and higher voice are definitely the brightest they’ve ever been. Her whimsical tone, which dazzles on each and every track, is a large reason for the album’s greatness. But this harsh, bass-heavy song seems like it was produced specifically with her sultry sound in mind. Singing “Dance for me / Work for me / Beg for me,” by the end of the track, Red Velvet will have anyone listening on their knees.

Immediately after is the track “BAMBOLEO;” drum beats over layered synths, transporting the group directly back into vivid spring and an overall glistening city pop track that feels like driving down a highway in 1980s Japan. Joy’s opening, “To the left to right, I sway all night / To the left to right, I feel the vibe / To the left to right, I come alive,” sparkles as her voice does throughout the entire track. A strong electric guitar riff and the group’s honey vocals feel airy and fresh, perfectly encapsulating the glittering feeling of daytime in spring, easily making it the strongest song on the album.

“Good, Bad, Ugly” features the quintet singing over an old-school R&B-inspired track and, while it is not as standout as the other tracks on the album, lacks by no means. It’s easy to listen to, with smooth melodies and wonderful lyrics about self-acceptance. It captures all the good, bad and ugly life likes to give, ending with the lyrics “Every day I just love me / Yeah, life is like a box of chocolates.”

Finally, what is probably Red Velvet’s best album close to date, “In My Dreams” serves as a beautifully haunting end to the first installment of Red Velvet’s 2022 story. The members build up the song with each verse in a spinning way, similar to how the song begins by mimicking the sound of a music box. Irene’s lower register sounds better than it ever has, and her “In my dreams, you love me back” sets the stage best for the almost cinematic climax that is the chorus of the song. The song is a perfect ending to the album, yet its closing leaves you wanting just a bit more, not wanting to leave the blooming, pastel-colored springtime fairytale ride just yet.

Red Velvet takes their place back on the throne with what is probably their strongest mini album to date, reminding the world that they are the queens of K-pop. They do it the way Red Velvet does best — fun, quirky and with a dedication to concepts seen in their music video to their talent in the recording studio that will convince anyone they’re actual royalty. This sonically cohesive masterwork of vocals proves their reign is far from over.

Rating: 5/5