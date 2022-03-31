Trojan Check no longer required starting Monday

Though students no longer need to fill out the symptom screener starting Monday, students should continue to monitor their symptoms whenever coming to campus and although no longer required, the Trojan Check wellness assessment will remain available to those as a tool to help monitor symptoms. (Julia Lin | Daily Trojan file photo)



Students, faculty, staff and visitors will no longer be required to fill out the daily symptom screener, Trojan Check, to access USC campuses beginning April 4, the University announced in a communitywide statement Thursday. With coronavirus rates remaining low across Los Angeles County — the seven-day daily average was around 0.7% — the move is the latest change in the University’s coronavirus mitigation policies, which have been significantly lifted to align with L.A. County and City of L.A. guidelines.

The CARE Crew will no longer be staffing the University Park Campus perimeter to verify compliance with Trojan Check. For the time being, the physical infrastructure around the University will remain in place “should conditions necessitate the reintroduction of perimeter access controls in the future,” the University wrote in the statement.

Trojan Check was implemented in June 2020 as a screening mechanism for vaccination status and symptoms. If the user answers “yes” to any of the symptoms listed on the Trojan Check app or website, if a student did not complete their weekly surveillance coronavirus test — before the testing requirement was lifted March 1 — or if they did upload proof of full vaccination, they were barred from accessing campus.

Come 2021, Trojan Check had additional requirements for compliance — both the “Health, Hygiene and Safety” online module and a flu vaccine became required in order to have a compliant Trojan Check. To be compliant in Spring 2021, undergraduate students were required to test twice a week. In Fall 2021, the screening allowed fully vaccinated students to be compliant with one test a week.

Though students no longer need to fill out the symptom screener starting Monday, students should continue to monitor their symptoms whenever coming to campus and although no longer required, the Trojan Check wellness assessment will remain available to those as a tool to help monitor symptoms.

Masks remain highly recommended and are still required in certain indoor settings including health care facilities and on public transportation, such as the USC shuttles. Students, faculty and staff can request N95 masks at no cost.