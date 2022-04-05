Lacrosse defeats No. 17 Michigan Sunday

Junior attacker Ella Heaney looks to pass during USC’s victory against Arizona State at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. (Bradley Brown | Daily Trojan)

USC lacrosse moved up to No. 13 in this week’s IWLCA poll after a huge 14-10 win over Michigan in Ann Arbor on Sunday.

The Trojans’ win improves them to 3-0 all-time against the Wolverines. In addition, the non-conference win boosts USC’s resume and morale going into the second half of conference play this weekend.

“We just want to get better each and every day, and we had an awesome opportunity against a really great Michigan team to come and battle,” said Head Coach Lindsey Munday in an interview with the Daily Trojan. “We knew it was going to be an intense game, a physical game and our team really stepped up as a whole.”

The Wolverines picked up the first goal of the game within 20 seconds of the opening draw, grasping quick momentum in the first quarter. Michigan controlled the center circle on draw controls and ultimately won the first quarter, 4-3.

However, as soon as the whistle blew for the second quarter, the Trojans took back control of the game, scoring four goals and holding a 7-5 lead going into halftime.

Their 6-0 goal run continued into the third quarter. The Wolverines went scoreless for over 19 minutes as USC took an 11-5 lead in the fourth quarter.

Munday credits several factors such as draw controls for the team’s run.

Freshman midfielder Christina Gagnon fought in the center circle and led the team with five draw controls. Overall, the Trojans lost 18-10 in draw controls.

Munday said that USC played a strong yet simple offensive game and defensively shut down Michigan. She mentioned that each player’s performance built off of each other, and “momentum like that … It can swing a game.”

The Trojans were led yet again by graduate midfielder Kelsey Huff. She not only posted her eighth hat trick of the season but also led all scorers on both teams with four goals on six shots. This performance put Huff into second place for USC’s all-time goals scored.

Huff graduated from USC in 2021 with a Bachelor of Arts in Communication and decided to come back and pursue a Master of Science in Entrepreneurship and Innovation while completing her final year of NCAA eligibility. Munday commended Huff’s choice to return.

“[Huff] didn’t have to come back. She didn’t have to stay here at USC,” she said. “She made an intentional chance to come back and lead this team … to hopefully places we’ve never been before.”

According to Munday, Huff’s experience, prowess and leadership have proven invaluable and continue to help as the team finishes up their season.

“She’s not only phenomenal on the field but off the field as a leader, she’s just someone who can connect the group, who can push them not only with her leadership but with her play,” Munday said.

USC will return to conference play Friday at 4 p.m. for their second matchup against UC Berkeley on McAlister Field.