A guide to L.A.’s must-see museums

One might not immediately think of museums when the city of Los Angeles is brought to mind, as the sunny beaches and Hollywood scene take most of the spotlight. Nevertheless, L.A. houses some of the most amazing museums in the world. It would simply be a shame to miss out on.

If you’re a lover of all things pop culture, a science and history aficionado or an admirer of art, the options are endless when it comes to L.A.’s exceptional museums.

Academy Museum of Motion Pictures

Ever wanted to see the huge shark from Steven Spielberg’s “Jaws” in person? Now’s your chance. The Academy Museum of Motion Pictures is a movie buff’s dreamland with everything from an unbelievable collection of items, such as the typewriter used to write Alfred Hitchcock’s “Psycho,” to a costume room featuring iconic outfits, such as the famous flower gown from “Midsommar” or Dorothy’s ruby red slippers from “The Wizard of Oz.” And if you’ve ever dreamt of winning an Academy Award, here’s your opportunity to practice. The Academy Museum has their own “Oscars Experience” in which you can hear your name called, receive your award, and get a video taken in your very own Dolby Theatre simulation. Now there’s something to baffle your family with.

Griffith Observatory

One of the most popular museums in Southern California, the Griffith Observatory is a fantastic option for those fascinated by astronomy or even for those just looking to experience some spectacular views of L.A. and the Hollywood Sign. Located on Mount Hollywood, the Planetarium screens captivating shows in an all-dome projection room that dives into the universe and its alluring history surrounding the Big Bang and the formation of the cosmos. However, one of the coolest aspects of the Observatory is that the building’s Zeiss and solar telescopes are open to the public each day, giving you the opportunity to see the Moon, planets and stars like you’ve never seen them before.

Natural History Museum

Live out your “Night at the Museum” fantasy without having to go to New York City by visiting L.A.’s Natural History Museum. Located in Exposition Park, fun experiences such as the Butterfly Pavilion allow you to be one with the butterflies from March to September as you walk amid caterpillars and 30 different species of flying butterflies. Classic rooms such as the Dinosaur Hall take you back millions of years into the history of the dinosaurs and the “Becoming Los Angeles” exhibit launches you into the history of the Angelenos and the city’s love-hate relationship with water. Also, “Becoming Jane: The Evolution of Dr. Jane Goodall” is a new exhibition that explores the life of the legendary conservationist who captured the world’s attention with her impactful observations of chimpanzees in the wild.

California African American Museum

Also located in Exposition Park, the California African American Museum concentrates on the history, art and education of the culture of African Americans, centering on the particular experiences in California and the West. With free admission, the museum contains photographs, paintings, artifacts and sculptures exhibiting the wide variety of additions of African Americans. The present exhibit highlighting African American women celebrates the accomplishments of people such as Dr. Maya Angelou and Alice Walker who have helped shape the society we live in today. Intriguing tours led by docents are available each day for a mere price of $3 for adults and $2 for students under the age of 17.

The Getty Center

The Getty Center is a magnificent dedication to the arts with an extensive collection of household name artists such as Van Gogh, Renoir and Monet. Exhibitions such as “Flesh and Bones: The Art of Anatomy” and “Silk and Swan Feathers: A Luxurious 18th-Century Armchair” display amazing sculptures and ancient relics that have been preserved for centuries. Sitting atop the Santa Monica Mountains, the Getty’s gardens are especially attractive as they change with the seasons and provide stunning views of the city. Collection and garden tours occur daily to involve visitors in group discussions and better explore the rich expansions of historical art the Getty displays.