USC prepares for Arizona State

No. 1 women’s water polo flies to Tempe, Arizona this weekend to battle No. 9 Arizona State in an MPSF clash. The Trojans currently sit at the top of conference standings, with a perfect 4-0 record, and ride a five-game winning streak.

The team peaks at the right time. USC defeated No. 2 Stanford — ranked No. 1 at the time last Saturday — and No. 13 San Jose State this past weekend. Head Coach Marko Pintaric understands the importance of a Stanford win heading into the final stretch of the year.

“To win a big game like that in an opponent’s pool, it’s very, very motivating,” said Pintaric in an interview with the Daily Trojan. “Those games tend to bring extra weight … in the way you prepare for the game. I’m very happy about the way the team reacted. The victory definitely brings confidence.”

There’s many reasons to believe that the Sun Devils matchup will prove victorious for the Trojans. USC has won 37 of the 39 games against Arizona State all-time, including the last 16. In last year’s 2021 NCAA title run, the Trojans defeated the Sun Devils 10-4 in the semis. Arizona State is also 1-3 in MPSF play, with its only win against the Spartans.

But, the Sun Devils are coming off a tightly-contested overtime loss at No. 3 UCLA, so USC is preparing for an intense game.

“We are getting ready for them like any opponent,” Pintaric said. “We don’t want to leave any boxes unchecked. So this week, Arizona is our only preparation and we are looking forward to the game on Saturday.”

Arizona State, as Pintaric notes, is a well-balanced team. The Sun Devils play two left-handed drivers on the right wing, presenting a unique challenge for the Trojans defense.

Senior 2-meter Mireia Guiral will be key Saturday. Guiral reigns as the MPSF Player of the Week, in part for her four goals across two games but also for her defensive contributions. She stole the ball away six times and had two field blocks.

Guiral and the defense will be tasked with slowing down the Sun Devils’ star freshman driver and the MPSF leading scorer, Vanda Baksa, who’s scored 68 goals in 23 games. Baksa also acts as a willing passer and playmaker with 44 assists on the season. After playing stifling defense against Stanford’s terrific centers, the Trojans will transition to focusing on Baksa, who plays a bit further out on the perimeter.

This is the Trojans’ final game of a four-game road trip, and while the team is excited to return home, they’ve seen positive outcomes from traveling to away games.

“I see that they push through it,” Pintaric said. “It’s a great opportunity for more team bonding … and being tested on the road. I’m going to try to have the best experience possible.”

A win against Arizona State will likely nab the Trojans the top spot in the MPSF tournament, and a victory over the Bruins next week would seal it. The winner of the MPSF tourney, set for the weekend of April 22 at Uytengsu, will earn an automatic bid to the NCAA tournament.

The Trojans face Arizona State at 1:00 p.m. Saturday in Tempe.