Trojans remain undefeated in conference play with win over Sun Devils

Redshirt junior driver Paige Hauschild looks to pass the ball during USC’s 13-7 victory against UC Berkeley Feb. 19. Hauschild had 2 goals in the Trojans’ win Saturday. (Gina Nguyen | Daily Trojan)

USC continued its winning streak this weekend, defeating Arizona State 15-11 marking the Trojans’ sixth straight win.

USC has now won all five of its Mountain Pacific Sports Federation conference matches this season. This also served as the final game of the Trojans’ four-game road stretch, as they come back home next weekend to take on rivals UCLA.

After regaining the No. 1 spot in the national rankings Monday when it beat Stanford, USC pulsed with confidence heading into this week’s game. It knew it would be a tough test having to match up against the No. 9 ranked Sun Devils and freshman attacker Vanda Baksa. Baksa leads the MPSF in goals scored with 72 on the season, 11 more goals than the next closest player.

The Trojans wasted no time at all grabbing a quick 3-0 lead, thanks in part to assist on two of those goals by senior driver Grace Tehaney. Tehaney had a massive impact on the win for USC, finishing with 5 assists and a goal.

The Trojans led the entire first half, ahead only 11-8. It was the most first-half goals USC allowed all season, and junior goalie Carolyne Stern gave up 8 goals with only 1 save.

Head Coach Marko Pintaric knew the team needed to change defensively.

“We made a decision to have Erin in the goal in the second half to give a different look, which proved to be a good decision,” said Pintaric in an interview with the Daily Trojan. “That’s why you’re training goalies and creating competition among them … we’re very happy to have [two goalies] to play as a team.”

To start the second-half, redshirt junior goalie Erin Tharp took over the cage. Tharp, who played her first game in nearly a month last weekend against San José State, played well for the Trojans. She only allowed 3 goals in her half of play and picked up 2 saves along the way. The change of personnel helped propel USC to victory as they closed out the Sun Devils.

“We didn’t play our best defense in the first half, giving up shooting opportunities to Arizona’s dangerous shooters,” Pintaric said. “In the second half, really tightening playing more of a press and really not allowing Arizona’s shooters to have free looks like in the first half was a huge difference.”

With only one game remaining in the regular season, the Trojans feel confident in their hopes to repeat as national champions. The Trojans have outscored their opponents 82-44 and have trailed for a total of 55 seconds during their win streak.

The Trojans’ final game will be a rematch against crosstown rivals UCLA, who beat USC on a last-second goal earlier this season. A win would clinch the regular-season MPSF title and get the number one seed going into the conference tournament.

A win would also wrap up a bid for the Trojans in the NCAA tournament which will start May 6.

“You’re already entering the postseason, and this is where you’re trying to get in your rhythm, and this last game is USC UCLA. It’s always exciting,” Pintaric said. “Those are the games that we are getting ready for, you’re getting goosebumps even talking about. The team is taking it very serious and I know they will be ready.”

USC will have their senior day next Saturday as they host the Bruins at Uytengsu at 1 p.m.