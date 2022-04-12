“B.I.B.L.E.” shows an evolution of  Brooklyn drill

Fivio Foreign balances his signature Brooklyn drill sound with moments of pop rap on his recent album “B.I.B.L.E.” (Photo courtesy of Creative Commons)

It’s been two years since Fivio Foreign released his last album, “800 BC,” a small compilation of songs such as “Big Drip” and “Wetty,” which shot him into mainstream hip-hop. Since the death of Brooklyn drill superstar Pop Smoke, many have touted Fivio as the style’s heir.

A good portion of the album contains Fivio’s classic components — heavy-hitting, vicious lyrics over a variety of bass-heavy beats. He also follows a big UK trend in drill, a style of rap music, sampling popular songs and rapping over them. However, he tries his hand at introducing features that lean closer toward the R&B genre to add an unique ballad-like aspect to some songs such as “Hello” and “Love Songs.”

The Brooklyn native released a mini-documentary two days prior to the release of “B.I.B.L.E.,” giving a more personal, in-depth look into the rapper’s life than what was previously known about him. Fivio mentions the influence of faith on his life, why he chose to create some of the tracks in the album and his motives for leaving his previous lifestyle.

The album also features big profile artists such as Kanye West, Alicia Keys and A$AP Rocky. Some of these features go out of their way and try their hand at the drill style, rapping violently over a harsh beat — familiar markers of the subgenre.

While Fivio is known for his drill style rapping, he’s incorporated a bit of pop rap in an attempt to grow outside of New York and gain a larger following. There are some tracks in the album that have an unique gospel-like feeling, resembling songs in Kanye’s album “Donda.”

And it’s quite easy to identify the influence that Kanye has on the album, with a similar style added to songs like “On God,” “Changed on Me” and “Through the Fire,” with the first two songs using KayCyy and Vory, artists heavily featured on “Donda.” Fivio and Kanye, the executive producer for the album, began collaborating when creating “Off the Grid” for “Donda,” which brought a positive reception from both fanbases.

However, Fivio’s penmanship serves as one of the main points of interest of the album. The development in Fivio’s rapping is also noticeable. His previous works like “Big Drip” showcased bars full of short and heavy bursts of energy. While addictive and a breath of fresh air, it was noticeable that the style only suited drill beats. In “B.I.B.L.E.,” his verses are full and have more intent than just revolving around sex, drugs and money. He’s created bodies of work to talk about the street life of Brooklyn.

Following his growth are the variety of beats he uses throughout the project. AXL Beats, a London-based producer known for his drill instrumentals and an influential figure in the Brooklyn drill movement, produced many of his older pieces.

But West’s best use of a sample is one he’s previously flipped: “Through the Fire” by Chaka Khan. Fivio decides to use the same name for the track and features Quavo delivering a verse. This track is arguably the most appealing of the album, as the sample provides a pop feeling, though there is a clear drill presence in the song. It allows Fivio to enter his pocket easily and flow with it while evolving the drill style and supplying something fresh for listeners at the same time.

To close off the album, Fivio leaves a heartfelt message to help fans understand where he comes from and how he feels about life in “Can’t Be Us.” The song is more mellow than much of his discography and it’s clear that he’s put a lot of time and thought into this track. It uses a lot of hi-hats throughout to give it a rhythm consistent with Fivio’s flow, while the crooning instrumental gives it an emotional feel to it. He talks about the misfortunes that come with street life and the struggle of losing loved ones. He thanks God for giving him a route to escape this dangerous lifestyle and handing him a second opportunity after being arrested last year.

Overall, “B.I.B.L.E.” is a solid and impressive album from the face of drill. While creating these drill bangers may please his core fanbase, songs with deeper meaning and Fivio’s willingness to attempt something entirely different allows him to be more than just a drill rapper. This album proves that he’s not a static artist. Fivio’s versatility and openness makes this album one to remember.