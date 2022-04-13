Spend a perfect Saturday in Northeast Los Angeles

Silver Lake Flea, located in the parking lot of Taix French Restaurant, is filled with interesting clothing stalls, unique antique stores and wonderful energy which makes it a perfect stop for your Saturday in Los Angeles. (photo courtesy of creative commons)

Too often, USC students complain about not knowing how to make the most out of their sunny weekends in Los Angeles, because after visiting westside staples such as Santa Monica Beach, Melrose and the Grove, what else is there to do? Plenty! L.A. is a sprawling county filled with hundreds of vibrant neighborhoods, each with its own signature spots and personality.

Your next Saturday calls for a hipster getaway to Northeast L.A. — specifically the adjacent Silverlake and Loz Feliz neighborhoods. These charming suburbs are known for their famous residents, beautiful homes, tree-lined avenues and array of small businesses. It only takes around 20 minutes to drive to the farthest location on your journey with normal traffic, meaning it is most definitely worth your time.

Stop 1 -2: The morning

Start the day bright and early with a thoroughly sunscreened face and a full stomach. Perhaps a trip to the USC Village dining hall for tater tots and pancakes — on a good day— would be a pleasant way to get your calories in and debrief with friends about whatever adventures took place the night before. Then, hop in a car and — if you are not the driver — try to figure out today’s Wordle before you reach your destination.

Silver Lake Flea, 1925 Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90026

Your first stop is Silver Lake Flea, conveniently located in the parking lot of Taix French Restaurant. A relatively smaller market, it makes up in character what it lacks in size, and the best part yet, entry is free. The space boasts an array of vendors selling primarily vintage clothes with homeware and accessories sprinkled in. The hipster vibe is strong for such a small amount of square footage, so stock up on some vintage cowboy boots from @_pineapple_closet__ on Instagram and a sturdy hat for Coachella. Although it is easy to lose track of time, be sure to save some money and energy for more shopping.

Los Feliz Flea, 3939 Tracy St, Los Angeles, CA 90027

Next, drive 10 minutes away and across city lines to Los Feliz Flea. If you only have time to visit one of the two flea markets, this one has more to offer. If you opted to park on the street instead of the designated parking lot, keep your eyes peeled for unique garage sales that pop up in the quaint and welcoming front yards of the surrounding houses. Entry is also free here (Melrose Trading Post take notes).

Set up in John Marshall High School, the flea is quite big so make a rough game plan for what path you will take to tackle it all. There is really no limit to what you will find here. Pick up a pastel slip dress from St. Sensuous for the spring and a quirky mug set for your USC dwelling this year or next.

Stop 3: Time to eat

After walking around the whole day, you will have most definitely worked up a strong appetite. Visit one of these local restaurants for speedy take-out.

Spitz, 1725 Hillhurst Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90027

More appealing than the vibrant murals encased outside of the building is the delicious Mediterranean street food served inside. Be sure to share the Berliner Fries among a few people. These crispy fries topped with carrot slaw, cucumber, tomato, cabbage, feta, olives, corn, pepperoncinis, tzatziki and their house berliner sauce puts plain fries to shame. Another staple at this restaurant is the doner kebab wraps. Doner kebab, the Turkish equivalent to shawarma, is made by slicing seasoned beef, chicken or lamb off of a vertical rotisserie spit, resulting in tender meat with slightly crisp bits. At Spitz, you can order this kebab wrapped with flavorful additions, such as lavash chips, garlic aioli and zesty feta, spread for an exceptionally hearty meal.

Phở VT Vietnamese and Thai Kitchen, 1906 Hillhurst Ave Los Angeles, CA 90027

Magic happens in this tiny joint with blue-checkered floors and bright red walls. Although a steaming bowl of pho never disappoints, sunny spring weather means a refreshing, easily portable option is your best bet. Try their banh mi, which comes with your choice of protein and tangy pickled vegetables sandwiched between a crispy baguette. Spring rolls are also a great option with bright jalapeno, cucumber, creamy mayo and baked tofu or shrimp. If you are a fearless afternoon caffeine consumer, wash down your food with their ca phe suada, a combination of Vietnamese iced coffee with sweetened condensed milk that is a fun alternative to a conventional and sometimes boring vanilla latte.

Stop 4: Lunch with a view, 2300 Silver Lake Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90039

Try your best to quell the urge to gobble down your food and drive a few minutes away to the Silver Lake meadow. Get settled on a comfy bench or sit on a picnic blanket and enjoy the view of the reservoir, beautiful hills stacked with houses and tons of dogs. Have fun in the fresh air and maybe ask for permission to pet a cute puppy. Take a leisurely walk on the pathways around the park to digest all of the food!

At this point, everyone will be spent from their long and fulfilling day out. Recharge your social battery and replace the silence with some bops on the car ride back. Play some indie music and look mysteriously out of the window like the main character in an A24 film. A mix of tracks from The Marías, Spendtime Palace and Peach Pit should set the tone and serve as the perfect soundtrack to end your day.