Trojans in the NBA strive for playoff success

Former Trojan De’Anthony Melton dribbles the ball during his freshman year at USC. Melton is having a career year. (Katie Chin | Daily Trojan file photo)

The NBA play-in tournament began April 12, with the NBA playoffs starting April 16. Multiple Trojans are competing for their respective teams to earn a place in the NBA Finals.

Here’s a look at each player’s season and playoff chances.

Guard/forward DeMar DeRozan, Chicago Bulls

Veteran DeMar DeRozan has had a career year with the Chicago Bulls. He is fifth in the league in scoring, averaging 27.9 points per game — a career high in a season. He also averages 5.2 rebounds and 4.9 assists on the year.

The leading scorer for the Bulls most recently scored 40 points April 5 against the defending champions, Milwaukee Bucks.

The Bulls will be playing the Bucks in the first round of the playoffs. Even after getting back guard Alex Caruso, it will be a tough series for the Bulls without key guard Lonzo Ball. After starting the season hot, the Bulls have cooled off.

DeRozan and the Bulls are looking to carry their regular-season momentum into the playoffs, trying to reach the NBA Finals for the first time since 1998.

Guard De’Anthony Melton, Memphis Grizzlies

Fourth year guard De’Anthony Melton has been a huge piece off the bench for the second seed in the Western Conference, Memphis Grizzlies. The former Trojan is averaging career highs in points and rebounds, with 10.8 and 4.5, respectively.

Melton has also been hot from deep, making four or more 3-pointers and shooting better than 50% from behind the arc in a six-game stretch in late March. The Grizzlies are 13-1 when Melton makes four or more 3-pointers.

The Grizzlies will face either the Los Angeles Clippers or Minnesota Timberwolves in the first round of the playoffs. Melton will look to be a spark off the bench for the championship hopeful Grizzlies.

Center Evan Mobley, Cleveland Cavaliers

Rookie Evan Mobley made his NBA Playoffs debut Tuesday night. The eighth-seeded Cleveland Cavaliers traveled to Brooklyn to face the super star powered Nets, led by Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving — who had 34 points and 12 assists on 12-of-15 shooting.

Mobley had 19 points, 7 rebounds and 2 blocks in the 115-108 loss. The Cavs will now play the winner of the matchup between the Atlanta Hawks and Charlotte Hornets for the final spot in the Eastern Conference.

The rookie standout has dealt with some injuries, sustaining an ankle sprain March 28 against the Orlando Magic. However, he has recovered and played the last two games of the regular season, preparing for the play-in game against the Nets.

Without Mobley, the Cavaliers are 4-9, so he will be a key piece for them to go deep into the playoffs. The projected rookie of the year will look to finish the season strong by securing a spot in the NBA playoff tournament against the Nets Tuesday.

Center Nikola Vucevic, Chicago Bulls

DeMar DeRozan’s teammate Nikola Vucevic has been a strong piece for the Chicago Bulls this season. Although he is averaging his lowest points per game since the 2017-18 season (17.6), he is still a huge contribution to the team, leading the Bulls in rebounds at 11.0 per game and blocks at 1.0 per game.

Against the Bulls’ future playoff opponent April 5, Vucevic scored just 7 points, shooting 3- of-19 from the floor. He also only brought down 6 rebounds and registered 0 blocks.

Vucevic will look to bounce back from this performance and lead the 6-seeded Chicago Bulls over the Bucks in the opening round of the NBA playoffs. He has only been in the playoffs three times prior to this season since being drafted in 2011.