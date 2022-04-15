End of April tracklist: a musical semester send off

Even though it feels like we are just finally starting to adjust to a new in-person (and even maskless) workflow, the end of the term is only a few weeks away. Fortunately, we can soothe ourselves of this bittersweet feeling by looking up at sunnier skies and ever-growing cherry blossom trees — and by listening to one song every day that, in times of stress, can help ease us back into the present moment: the final stretch of April 2022.

April 15 – “Kiss Me” by Sixpence None the Richer

On this third Friday of April, dust off this past week and get dressed and ready to go to a social event — or not — with this quintessential ‘90s rom com song. Whether you spend the night at a party or inside your apartment, by the end of tonight’s “milky twilight,” you still have the whole weekend ahead of you!

April 16 – “Amoeba” by Clairo

Maybe the social event you went to yesterday or the one you’re going to tonight isn’t a smashing success. Clairo understands the tension between the fear of missing out and the fear of making a fool out of yourself. But hey, who said social unease can’t be a little groovy?

April 17 – “GOLDWING” by Billie Eilish

Take a moment to appreciate the arrival of a warmer season with this young artist’s angelic voice. Then, get into some head bobbing when the harmonic tone of the first minute transitions into an electronic beat-driven reminder to stay grounded.

April 18 – “Soda” by Nothing But Thieves

Embrace the Monday blues with a fresh can of soda and a song that goes by the same name. You may be happy to find that this tune, sung gorgeously by frontman Conor Mason, is just one of many brilliant, dynamic tracks in the British band’s discography.

April 19 – “Skate” by Silk Sonic

Glide out of the energetic Aries season with Anderson .Paak’s sultry voice and Bruno Mars’ impassioned higher register. For fans of new releases, this tune may have already got its fair share of plays, but there’s no way anyone can get tired of such a classic sound.

April 20 – “Fancy” by Lennon Stella

Indulge in the finer things this Taurus season with one of Canada’s newest and most alluring singer-songwriters. Maybe start making dinner plans for this weekend while you’re at it.

April 21 – “Stoned at the Nail Salon” by Lorde

You’re starting to plan out the logistics of your finals week, but that can be stressful. If you have a moment, treat yourself to a manicure while this song plays in your earbuds. Feel free to close your eyes and envision a land that is not so far away: summer vacation.

April 22 – “I Feel the Earth Move” by Carole King

It’s Earth Day! Can you feel it? Boogie to this song while picking up trash on the beach or taking a sip out of your reusable water bottle.

April 23 – “Lady Macbeth in Chains” by Sufjan Stevens and Angelo De Augustine

On the 406th anniversary of the beloved playwright William Shakespeare’s passing, help preserve his legacy by listening to this duo’s tranquil tribute to his play.

April 24 – “Stronger (What Doesn’t Kill Me)” by Kelly Clarkson

If it’s your birthday today, you might be glad to know that you share it with the powerful vocalist behind this empowering song. Belt alongside the first “American Idol” winner as you make that final push to the end of the week.

April 25 – “Will We Talk” by Sam Fender

Get to know this birthday boy from North Shields with a hit from his 2019 debut album “Hypersonic Missiles.” He might be an ocean away but he’s no stranger to the relatable difficulty of forming romantic relationships in your young adulthood.

April 26 – “Cherry Flavoured” by The Neighborhood

Hooray! Cherries are in season! Remember to cue this atmospheric bop when you get a little sugar high off a fresh new batch of these delicious little fruits.

April 27 – “Good as Hell” by Lizzo

This GRAMMY award-winning singer wouldn’t want you to feel down about yourself on her birthday. So why not tap into this hit’s quintessentially pre-pandemic energy?

April 28 – “Sunflower, Vol. 6” by Harry Styles

Even as school work intensifies, appreciate Southern California’s surroundings by taking three minutes and 41 seconds to hum along to this track, sung by a former One Direction member.

April 29 – “Working Man” by Otis Rush

As you study for finals or write your last papers, celebrate this late blues guitarists’ birthday with one of his biggest hits. Maybe get up and dance a bit if you notice you’re getting a bit tense.

April 30 – “AM I DREAMING” by Lil Nas X feat. Miley Cyrus

Did this past month just happen? I think so, but can we ever be certain? Are we all just part of a simulation? Perhaps this is all a bit more existential than April baby Lil Nas X intended with this track, but I think we can all relate to that — reality, dream or simulation, we want what we did this month to count. We want to be remembered for our efforts — especially by that one particularly harsh professor you have.