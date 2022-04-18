Third ‘Fantastic Beasts’ movie keeps the magic alive (barely)

The “Fantastic Beasts” series attempts to fill the shoes of the massively popular Harry Potter franchise but falls flat in its latest installment. (Photo courtesy of Creative Commons)

It’s been 11 long years since theatergoers formed lines around the block to watch “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part II,” the final chapter of seven books and eight movies that enchanted the hearts of preteens everywhere and influenced pop culture in a way no book series ever had before.

“Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them” is the latest effort by author J.K. Rowling to keep the spirit of Harry Potter alive — the first of what is set to be five “Fantastic Beasts” movies released in 2016. While the first movie achieved considerable success, the 2018 sequel suffered overwhelmingly negative reviews. “Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them: The Secrets of Dumbledore” is the third film in the series and does not make a strong case as to why it should remain a part of the wizarding world.

The film continues the story of Newt Scamander (Eddie Redmayne), a renowned magizoologist as he attempts to help a young Albus Dumbledore (Jude Law) defeat the growing threat coming from dark wizard Gellert Grindelwald (Mads Mikkelson). Newt possesses a briefcase full of rare magical creatures that plays a big part in the grand scheme to take down Grindelwald.

Contrary to the cute furry creatures we’ve grown accustomed to from the first two movies, “The Secrets of Dumbledore” features terrifying new additions, such as an enormous spider-like creature in charge of killing its prisoners one by one and hordes of scorpions that Newt needs to entertain by moving just like them; darker creatures to fit the film’s darker themes.

These themes correspond with an effort to make the franchise more relevant, as Rowling and Harry Potter producer Steve Kloves center the film around an election. The Wizarding World is seeking a new minister and has to choose between three candidates, including Gellert Grindelwald, who managed to embezzle his way into candidacy. The references to rigged elections and conspiracies are quite clear, as are the references to nefarious leaders of the past, with a large portion of the movie set in 1930s Berlin.

Grindelwald’s primary goal is to wage war against muggles, those who do not possess magical qualities. It draws parallels to recent conflicts involving white supremacy, with Grindelwald calling for domination over muggles and even, at points, calling them “animals.”

While the pandemic delayed the film for nearly two years, much of the anticipation surrounding its release was subdued due to a myriad of controversies.

Warner Bros. requested that Johnny Depp, originally cast as Grindelwald, exit the franchise after he became embroiled in claims of being involved in incidents of domestic violence. Ezra Miller, who plays a big part in the series, was also arrested mere days before the premiere due to disorderly conduct. These incidents, plus the seemingly diminishing interest in the “Fantastic Beasts” series, caused concern for Warner Bros. as they staked a $200 million budget on the franchise.

However, it’s not all doom and gloom for Potterheads who may be disappointed by this less than magical reception. “Secrets of Dumbledore” goes heavy on the nostalgia factor, as Newt and friends make an appearance at the beloved wizarding school Hogwarts for the first time in the series.

The familiar Hogwarts’ towers and character references are enough to please avid Harry Potter fans who watched the film simply for sentimentality’s sake. How could you not smile when Dumbledore awards Newt three points to Hufflepuff after correctly answering a question?

However, a rare sighting of young witches and wizards as Newt and his group make their way through Hogwarts reinforces the notion that this series has shifted its focus toward an older age group. It’s hard to imagine all the preteen Potter enthusiasts excited for a two hour and 23-minute political thriller. Though perhaps it’s an effort to interest its core fans who waited outside bookstores for a copy of the newest book when it first came out 25 years ago.

Mikkelson as Grindelwald proves to be a good decision, as his charisma helps his role as a seductive politician whereas Depp’s interpretation of the character came off as simply unhinged. One character that continues to charm in the non-magical sense of the word is Jacob Kowalski (Dan Fogler), a muggle who does his best to help the team and whose romance with witch Queenie Goldstein (Alison Sudol) plays a central part of the film.

It’s during the film’s lighter moments that the nostalgia and charisma of the cast help it become genuinely entertaining while overlapping plot lines and characters make the movie tiring at times. When the film isn’t trying to show off its massive budget, we catch a hint of the original series’ magic.

While “Secrets of Dumbledore” shows improvement over its predecessor, it doesn’t do enough to dispel questions of its relevance to the “Fantastic Beasts” series. Rowling, who also finds herself in the hot seat after repeated transphobic comments, would do best to separate herself from the series if the transphobic comments persist, and let other creatives rework the series so that it can achieve its full potential.

However, there is still enough magic to bring Harry Potter fans back to the big screen for more, as they continue to immerse themselves in the magical world that, for much of their childhood, was called home.

2.5/5