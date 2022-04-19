Five women’s lacrosse players to watch this season

Freshman attacker Isabelle Vitale looks on during USC’s matchup against Arizona State. Vitale continues to have a standout freshman season with the Trojans. (Bradley Brown | Daily Trojan)

Women’s lacrosse is on a roll this season with an 11-3 overall record and 7-2 conference record. As the regular season comes to a close and the Pac-12 Championship approaches, here are five fierce players to look out for.

Graduate student midfielder Kelsey Huff

Leading her team in goals this season with 43 and overall points with 47, Kelsey Huff certainly continues to make an impact on the team. The 2022 season marks Huff’s fifth season on the team and second as team captain for the Trojans.

With 161 overall goals under her belt, Huff has become a notable player in the record books. Of the USC lacrosse career leaders, the team captain holds outstanding statistics in almost all categories. This includes 161 goals, 24 assists, 92 ground balls and 60 caused turnovers. Most recently, Huff was awarded Pac-12 Offensive Player of the Week.

Huff dominates the field and presents an undeniable force to be reckoned with as postseason play comes around.

Redshirt freshman attacker Isabelle Vitale

Despite this being Isabelle Vitale’s first season on the field, she has earned herself a starting spot and leads the team in assists with 19. In USC’s most recent games, Vitale recorded her fifth-career hat trick against Colorado and had five points (2 scored, 3 assisted) versus Oregon. She’s proved to make an impact on the Trojans’ matches, with 25 goals and 23 assists on the season.

Vitale has always been one to watch, as she was seen on the United States Lacrosse Magazine’s Top 25 High School Players to Watch during the 2020 preseason and the 2020 Inside Lacrosse/ILWomen Power 100 Incoming College Freshmen.

This seems to be only the beginning of Vitale’s show.

Redshirt junior goalie Kait Devir

Debuting in her first season, Kait Devir has proved her worth at USC with her execution this season. The starting goalie has 90 saves on the season. Devir has also racked up 27 ground balls and two caused turnovers alongside her saves.

Devir earned back-to-back Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Week awards for her performances in the Trojans’ first three games of the season in February.

Devir transferred from Boston College to USC after the Eagles won the 2021 NCAA Division I Women’s Lacrosse Championship and has used her experience working with titleholders to help the Women of Troy this season.

Sophomore attacker Claudia Shevitz

Claudia Shevitz has proved to be multi-talented on the field. The sophomore attacker leads the Trojans in draw controls this season (56) and has also earned 26 points for her team this season (21 scored, 5 assisted). She opened the season with 12 draw controls against San Diego State and has had at least one in every game.

Her success on the draws puts the Trojans in a better position to score each time they gain control of the ball. Without a strong draw player such as Shevitz, USC would be left to rely on its defense alone to cause a turnover to the ball.

The sophomore starter has become a vital part of the team since her freshman year, where she also played in every game.

Graduate student defender Lizzy Wagner

After five years of playing for the Trojans, Lizzy Wagner has deservingly earned her way to the top. The team captain has started in every game since her sophomore season and has helped lead the defensive end. Wagner has acquired 25 ground balls and 16 caused turnovers for USC in the season.

In the Trojans’ most recent game against Oregon, Wagner added three ground balls and two caused turnovers to her record.

With the Pac-12 Championship around the corner, Wagner and her crew will have to continue their work if they want a title under their belts.