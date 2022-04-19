Make music festivals about music

Revolve’s Coachella festivities take away from the purpose of the festival which is to spend a weekend listening to good music. (Photo courtesy of Creative Commons)

If you’re on any social media platform, then you probably saw an abundance of posts from the first weekend of Coachella. One of the top music festivals in the world made its return after being canceled in 2020 because of the pandemic. Some ticket holders have held onto their passes for the past two years, just waiting for their chance to attend.

What I’ve noticed more about this weekend compared to past years was the heavy influx of influencers. My TikTok feed is flooded with hundreds of “Get Ready With Me” videos, aesthetically pleasing compilations and the pinnacle of it all: Revolve Festival.

Every year, companies invite popular influencers to Coachella to stay with them and promote their brand (if you remember the infamous 2019 “Dotechella”). In the past, YouTube has even given out free VIP passes, Google phones and additional merch to influencers they partner with. Yet, it seems as though Revolve has taken the cake this year by inviting content creators to stay at Hotel Revolve and be at their festival but also inviting frequent customers to attend for a whopping $2,000.

Seemingly every other social media post I see is centered around the Revolve Festival and its influencers. Now, this may be at the fault of my own algorithm, but I don’t feel like I’m alone in this. The brand is known for its role in the fashion industry and influencers make sure to solidify that. Everyone at their festival was sure to be dressed to impress, arriving ready for the perfect Instagram photo. From what I’ve seen, the photo op seems to be the only thing influencers care about. It’s less about enjoying the party and more about planning the next social media post. The one thing that seems to be missing in all of these posts is the music.

While fashion is undoubtedly a big part of Coachella, it’s not the only thing I want to see online. Taking a glance at some creators’ social media profiles, it doesn’t even look like they went to the actual music festival. A few have even admitted to not making it there at all. I understand that this is part of your job, but how do you attend an event as big as Coachella and not enjoy the artists?

As one of those 2020 ticket holders, I’ve personally been waiting for Coachella to finally come back. I was excited to see this year’s lineup was loaded with artists I love — from huge headliners such as Harry Styles, Billie Eilish and The Weeknd to smaller artists on the playbill like Japanese Breakfast, Role Model and Olivia O’Brien. Don’t even get me started on Doja Cat. I know plenty of fans would kill to see these artists live, and influencers seem to take them all for granted.

Coachella 2022 should be a celebration of the return of live music and concerts, but influencers make the festival feel like one big ad campaign. I acknowledge that this is how they make a living, but as the people who have a chokehold on the TikTok algorithm, I think they could be giving us more. I want real concert videos, I want everyone screaming their heads off to every song. While I love the fashion and vlogs, make the music festival about the music.

When fashion wasn’t such a big part of music festivals in the ‘60s, everything centered around gathering and celebrating culture. In the midst of controversy and war, Woodstock provided an opportunity for escapism and unity through music in 1969. The festival created a community and became a symbol of counterculture. However, Woodstock was not the first to embody these values. Two years prior in 1967, The Monterey Pop Festival took place as America’s first major rock festival. This, too, exemplified the start of counterculture and the Summer of Love, a social phenomenon filled with hippies and psychedelic rock.

Festivals like this were more political in nature, with music standing for more than just the industry itself. There were no extravagant amenities that came with extra fees. They were meant for music lovers to socialize and party and truly appreciate the performances. It wasn’t about the aesthetic, it was about the music.

Clearly, festivals have taken a turn since then. The original values have been left behind as festivals now are more concerned with ticket sales and social status. Influencers flocked to Coachella just to be seen. Sponsored videos and pictures are posted left and right to show off a brand’s newest line.

Technology and social media, like everything else, completely changed the festival industry. The explosion of consumerism has made fashion the highlight of Coachella and consequently attracted every influencer to the event. It’s been reduced to an advertising opportunity rather than recognizing the festival for what it is. I’m always one for appreciating a good Coachella outfit, but at the same time, nothing about the festival or music really changes if you decide to show up in sweatpants.

For Weekend 2, let’s make sure to celebrate the return of live music and artists taking the Coachella stage again.

Sarah Hendartono is a sophomore writing about current events in the entertainment industry. She is also the page design director at the Daily Trojan. Her column, “Showbiz, Baby,” runs every other Tuesday.