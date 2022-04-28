Films to binge watch in between exams

A24’s “First Cow” presents a captivating take on the Western genre, and, at just over two hours, a long respite from studying. (Photo courtesy of A24)

The school year is coming to an end. You have worked hard and gone through some of the most unusual circumstances in your academic life, but like any last stretch of the semester, finals and assignments pile up, which suddenly makes you want to clean the bathroom sink or find the best study songs and end up making a whole playlist. But no worries; here are some long or slow-paced movies for your study breaks that can put you in the mindset ready to work.

“Drive My Car” (2021), 2 hr 59 min, HBO Max

With a running time of a whopping two hours and 59 minutes, Ryusuke Hamaguchi’s “Drive My Car” follows Yûsuke Kafuku (Hidetoshi Nishijima) as he directs stage actors while he finds answers to his life after recent and old losses through his friendship with his chauffeur, Misaki Watari (Tôko Miura). As implied in the title, the movie mostly takes place in the car where the characters talk or drive. While the movie involves beautiful day and night shots of Japan’s highways and roads, it is also a delight to see the parallels and changes in the relationship between characters through where the characters sit.

Another interesting element of “Drive My Car” is Hamaguchi’s directing style. The script reading scenes where the actors emotionlessly read the script parallel the actual table read that Hamaguchi does with his actors, which he believes brings out impulsive reactions from the actors when they shoot on camera. Hamaguchi’s practice makes the chemistry and emotions between the actors in “Drive My Car” more relatable as it assimilates the audience with Yûsuke and Misaki’s persevering attitude toward their life.

“The Batman” (2022), 2 hr 56 min, HBO Max

One of the most anticipated films in 2022 has finally landed on HBO Max. From Fellow Trojan Matt Reeves, “The Batman” takes place one to two years after Bruce Wayne (Robert Pattinson) acquired his secret identity as the Batman. Ironically, the film beautifully portrays the crime-ridden city of Gotham in a modern, yet antiqued, style of design that evokes a sensation of noir that fits perfectly with the mystery detective movie. Although recent films involving Batman have been associated with action and fancy gadgetry, “The Batman” goes back to its roots in Detective Comics as Batman battles with the mysterious killer that threatens the city he protects. Although he continues to spread fear to the criminals who plague Gotham, Batman begins to doubt if his work is making any difference. But he keeps on fighting and pushes himself forward, similar to college students in the last stretch of the semester.

“Blade Runner 2049” (2017), 2 hr 43 min HBO Max

“Blade Runner 2049” by Denis Villeneuve is a sequel to an older acclaimed Hollywood classic, “Blade Runner” by Ridley Scott. While expanding the universe from the original movie, Denis Villeneuve’s vision in “Blade Runner 2049” makes the film a science fiction masterpiece. The synth music adds a futuristic, yet sympathetic sensation that enhances the experience of finding hope among the despairs of the dystopian world. Additionally, the visuals in the movie are a feast for the eyes; any still shot of the movie, even of a junkyard, is like a painting.

What makes “Blade Runner 2049” a good movie is its story. The film delivers a captivating narrative about the hope and despair of Officer K (Ryan Gosling), who hunts replicants, bioengineered humans, as a replicant himself. From excitement to apathy, Officer K goes through a roller coaster of emotions to learn how to make a difference when the world surrounding him does not see him as the main character. “Blade Runner 2049” will get you ready to give your all as assignments and finals pile up in front of you.

“First Cow” (2019), 2 hr 1 min, Hulu

With a relatively shorter running time compared to other movies on the list, you will wish Kelly Reichardt’s “First Cow” would never end once you start. “First Cow” follow the friendship between Cookie (John Magaro) and King-Lu (Orion Lee) as they open a bakery business in the Oregon territory in the 1820s. While this may sound like another western with lone wolves and dry desert, “First Cow” is by no means a common western movie. Rather, the film focuses on kinship and the damp forest of Oregon. With the aspect ratio of 4:3, Cookie and King-Lu appear close to each other on the screen, which makes the audience feel happy about their small and big fortunes during the day and nervous about their risks at night.

Although the movie mostly focuses on the relationship between Cookie and King-Lu, another key relationship on-screen is the one between Cookie and the cow. Both longing for something that they have been missing in their life, the conversation that Cookie has with the cow sounds as if they are bonding through shared loss. The friendship and the unique portrayal of the wild west in the Oregon forest will put you in the mood to grab a study partner and get to work.

Short and fast paced films are exciting and less time-consuming. But slow paced and long movies create an everlasting impact that one cannot simply experience in short movies. It feels like we have spent a lifetime with the characters, going through emotions and experiences that we do not normally go through in our fast-paced world. These movies will let you take a break and recharge from the fast paced reality of finals.