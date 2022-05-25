Three Pride events to attend in Los Angeles

For the past two years, many celebrations occurred virtually, including graduation, Christmas and most notably, Pride, one of the biggest in-person parades every year. With the coronavirus pandemic came challenges and isolation, but luckily, many celebrations are returning to an in-person format this year, including Los Angeles Pride.

As one of the world’s biggest cities, L.A. is known for hosting suitably large parades, including its annual Pride Parade & Festival. This year’s celebration will feature multiple events leading up to the main ceremony on June 12. Here are three Pride events happening near you hosted by LA Pride.

LGBTQ+ Pride Night at Dodger Stadium

As the kickoff event, the annual LGBTQ+ Pride Night at Dodger Stadium promises pregame parties, a good ball game and fun postgame fireworks on June 3. The pregame party starts at the Right Field Plaza Bar from 5:30 p.m. until the opening pitch at 7:10 p.m. The Dodgers will also recognize the first openly gay MLB player, former Dodger Glenn Burke, and offer special game jerseys that feature the Pride flag.

The national anthem will be sung by international queer artist Wils, and the night will feature other special guests like Billy Beane, also a former Dodger and the only other MLB player to come out publicly, and Dale Scott, a long-time MLB umpire who came out in 2014.

Tickets can be found on the LA Pride website, with a special group package for those celebrating with friends.

LA Pride in the Park

On June 11 at the Los Angeles State Historic Park, LA Pride in the Park is sure to be an eventful night. Set to take place from 1 to 11 p.m., LA Pride has announced a stellar billing of performances, featuring headliners Christina Aguilera and Anitta alongside excellent artists like Syd and Chika.

The in-person festival will include activities, music, vendors, booths, food and drink and, for people over 21, a beer garden. The capacity for the event is set at over 25,000, and LA Pride anticipates the night becoming one of the best pride events to happen this year. Tickets can be found on the LA Pride website.

LA Pride Parade on Hollywood Boulevard

Of course, no Pride celebration would be complete without attending the annual Pride Parade, set to kick off June 12 at 10:30 a.m. on the intersection of Hollywood Boulevard and Cahuenga Boulevard. According to LA Pride, L.A. held the world’s “first permitted gay parade in the world” in June 1970, but due to the coronavirus, the 50th anniversary Parade in 2020 was canceled. This year, the event is finally back.

With over 130 parade floats, the theme, #LoveYourPride, will inspire thousands and comprise a celebration for the books. The identity of the parade’s marshals and lineup are still being kept secret, but the free event will surely not disappoint.

These are just a few Pride events happening in L.A., but there are many more around the area and the country that you can participate in. Happy Pride!