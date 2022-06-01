Who Cares?: Let movies just be fun

The original “Chip ‘n Dale: Rescue Rangers” came out in 1989 after thre first episode aired in 1988. The 2022 movie follows the characters aftere the show ended in a “real life” world (Photo couresty of Creative Commons)

If you’re like me and you would do anything for Andy Samberg, then you probably found yourself watching “Chip ‘n Dale: Rescue Rangers.” Going into watching it, I wasn’t quite sure whether I should have high expectations or not: The only bits of knowledge I had were that it starred John Mulaney and Andy Samberg and a single clip they showed on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”

Since 1988’s “Who Framed Roger Rabbit?,” many movies have employed the technique of combining animated characters with live-action scenes and actors. One of the most notable examples of this is “Space Jam” (1996), which may not be the greatest cinematic achievement but is a whole lot of fun. However, after the disaster of a sequel that was “Space Jam: A New Legacy” (2021), I’ve grown very weary of any Roger Rabbit-type movies.

I know people were already concerned about “Space Jam 2,” but honestly, I was hopeful that it would be a good time. However, it could not have gone more wrong. The movie was almost unbearable, mostly for two reasons: It attempted to include too many modern references and relied much too heavily on nostalgia value.

Modern references rarely work. To understand the harm of modern references, think of basically every single Netflix original teen movie that tries to incorporate social media. It’s horrible to watch, mostly because the references date the movie even before it comes out. Trends move quickly, and by the time a movie finishes its average six to 12 months of postproduction, the modern references feel as though they were ages away.

However, while modern references simply lead to some cringeworthy moments, the true death of “Space Jam 2” was its desperation to fit as many references to other famous movies as possible. From “The Matrix” (1999) to the “Harry Potter” series and even “A Clockwork Orange” (1971), not a moment in the movie went by without a meta reference trying to be shoved down the audience’s throat.

The thing is, the new “Chip ‘n Dale” basically did the exact same thing — it was full of famous characters and celebrity cameos — even Roger Rabbit himself made an appearance. Yet, “Chip ‘n Dale: Rescue Rangers” was good — like, actually good. Even if Andy Samberg wasn’t involved in the movie, I would still like it.

So why did “Chip ‘n Dale” work but not “Space Jam 2?” Well, the answer is simple: “Chip ‘n Dale” did not take itself seriously.

“Space Jam 2” tried to make a commentary on social media and algorithms … or at least that’s what I think they were trying to do. In comparison, “Chip ‘n Dale” was mostly a story about some silly chipmunks trying to save their friends from being bootlegged. Sure, if you really wanted to, you could pull out some themes of friendship, greed and loyalty. There are also some references to addiction and corruption, but overall, that is not the point of the movie. It’s just fun! And recently, not enough movies have just been fun.

So, if you’re going to insist on making an intellectual property movie, please don’t make the enemy an allegory for the technology that is destroying the world, but instead, an angry mobster Peter Pan played by Gob Bluth (Will Arnett). That being said, Sweet Pete (the nickname for Peter Pan) still has some meaning — calling the pattern of Hollywood’s cruel treatment and discarding of child stars, something that happened to the real Peter Pan voice actor.

Still, with the inclusion of “Ugly Sonic” — poking fun at the disgusting original mockup of Sonic for the 2020 movie “Sonic the Hedgehog,” “Chip ‘n Dale” keeps it fun and enjoyable — modern references, cameos and all.

Kimberly Aguirre is a rising sophomore dissecting the most off-base entertainment news in her column, “Who Cares?”