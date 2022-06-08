USC football schedule full of compelling matchups

Lincoln Riley looks on during USC’s spring football game in April. The Trojans open the season in September. (Vincent Leo | Daily Trojan)

It’s safe to say that USC has undergone an overhaul this offseason. With all of the coaching and roster turnover comes high ambitions and expectations that the Trojans will make last season’s losing record a distant memory with a new era of success.

But who stands in the way? It’s time to take a look at USC’s path to greatness. Here are five matchups to watch out for as the Trojans march into the 2022 season.

1. Sept. 10 at Stanford

No surprises with this first pick. USC’s NorCal rival hosts this year’s rivalry matchup fresh off of its first win against the Trojans since 2018. Last season’s blowout loss at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum was the infamous last straw for former Head Coach Clay Helton, the first domino to fall in what would be a historically catastrophic season for USC.

It’s a revenge game in its purest form for USC (and especially for former Cardinal senior running back Austin Jones). Stanford is the team that sent the Trojans into a downward spiral last season, and like last time out, the matchup will be USC’s second game and first conference opponent of the season.

2. Sept. 17 versus Fresno State

Offensive enthusiasts, be sure to tune in for what could shape up to be a high-scoring affair in USC’s third matchup of the season and first night game. Fresno State was held to under 20 points just two times last season, and the Bulldogs will meet a new, high-powered offense led by playmakers such as sophomore quarterback Caleb Williams and junior receiver Jordan Addison.

The Bulldogs’ matchups with USC’s crosstown rivals last season was electric Pac-12-after-dark action. Expect the Trojans’ game against Fresno State to be just as entertaining.

3. Oct. 15 at Utah

This fixture has a case to be USC’s most challenging game of the season on the road against the defending conference champions. The Trojans will be tested by Utah, the team that, along with USC, has the best odds to win the Pac-12 this season. Last season’s Utes won at the Coliseum for the first time in 105 years.

Utah’s run game was a huge part of its success against the Trojans last season, but there’s a big difference this time around: Former running backs coach for the Utes, Kiel McDonald, is now a Trojan. Time will tell if rushing once again plays a factor in what is no doubt a crucial matchup for both teams’ conference title hopes.

4. Nov. 19 at UCLA

The least surprising pick on this list, it’s a chance for the Trojans to wash away the pain of last season’s blowout at the Coliseum. The 2021 Crosstown Rivalry delivered about three quarters of tightly-contested play until UCLA put the pedal to the floor and painted the Victory Bell blue.

This matchup should shape up to be a much closer affair, one that could be determined by USC’s ability to contain graduate student quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson. The Bruins’ QB exploded for 395 total yards in the 2021 rivalry game, a total the Trojans won’t be able to afford if they want to reclaim Los Angeles supremacy.

5. Nov. 26 versus Notre Dame

Last season’s defeat at the hands of the Fightin’ Irish was one of USC’s most respectable losses of the season — now the Trojans will return to the Coliseum looking to earn a win. The most optimistic of the USC fans may claim this to be a make-or-break for the Trojans’ hopes at playoffs. It would serve as a revealing matchup as to USC’s readiness for elite competition should the Trojans still be in contention for a top-four national rank.

Regardless of the circumstances, it will be yet another rivalry game where USC will be looking to right the ship. That alone will serve as enough motivation for a close contest.