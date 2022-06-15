Pride collections without commodification 

Many stores have themes for this Pride month, Converse being one of them. Their theme for 2022 is “Pride by You” a collection that the company pledged to donate $1.6 million to LGBTQIA+ causes like BAGLY. The collection includes shoes, shirts and other accessories. (Photo couresty of Creative Commons)



June: A beautiful month for “Stranger Things” inspired summers and rainbows flying left and right. While Pride month is usually known for having wondrous floats and parades, another facet of Pride is, of course, rainbow capitalism.

Rainbow capitalism is the commodification of Pride and the use of “equality,” “freedom” and “love” as aspects of marketing, rather than actual furthering of the movement.

Nonetheless, some corporations do take this time to donate to LGBTQIA+ causes and join the movement for visibility of queer and trans communities. So, in that spirit of visibility, here are some brands to buy from this June.

Adidas – 10/10

Adidas’ theme for this year is “Love Unites,” a sentiment backed by its conviction to end homophobia and transphobia in sports. This year, this company collaborated with the organization Athlete Ally to do just that. The street style collection takes rainbow to a whole new level with graffiti-inspired artwork that makes each piece unique. From sweaters to shorts and sweats to socks, the collection is both uniform and subtly different as you move through each piece, making it that much more special to see.

Some notable pieces also have the words “Love Unites” in the graffiti style, which prevents them from being tacky and makes them blend well with the rest of the collection. A favorite piece for me has to be the ’70s-inspired graffiti black bucket hat that stays true to the theme of the collection and is easy to pair with any outfit.

Converse – 8/10

A mix of subtle and outright fabulous is what’s in store from Converse’s “Pride By You” collection. Pledging over $1.6 million to LGBTQIA+ causes like BAGLY and Las Fotos Project since 2015, you can shop Pride at Converse in good conscience. Collaborating with a number of LGBTQIA+ artists, the company has released a number of shoes and various other accessories that scream Pride.

Some notable mentions are the trans flag and Pride flag shoes that are shaped in a sun, which have just enough color to be tasteful without being overwhelming. On the other hand, there are some more decorative Pride shoes one can choose from, like the rainbow platforms or the fully covered rainbow Converse shoes. While these may not be everyone’s cup of tea, there are definitely other options to choose from if that is the case, and the brand certainly has something for everyone.

Disney – 7/10

Disney has fallen short in the past, with some questionable Pride collections to say the least, but this year there seems to be some slight improvement in the brand with its Disney Pride collection. Donating 100% of the profits earned off of all Marvel, Star Wars, Pixar and Disney characters within the collection to organizations like The Trevor Project, this is another collection that will ensure your money is going toward a good cause.

There are adorable button ups within the collection with the Pride flag and shirts with Disney characters in rainbow colors, but you can’t expect Disney to be subtle. The collection may not be the most practical or wearable, but the Minnie Mouse Disney ears with a rainbow bow, along with other collectibles, are perfect for a Disneyland outing.

Vans – 10/10

A hint of Pride goes a long way, and that’s what you get with Vans’ “Together as Ourselves” collection this year. This is yet another brand to invest in if you’re looking for some colorful accessories. You can also tell that this collection was created by LGBTQIA+ artists since the collection is so beautifully articulate and serene.

A notable shoe is the white slip-on with kisses on it that make up the lesbian flag, a community often less visible than others. Their splash of Pride in their very artsy collection makes this one of the most notable collections of the bunch. Kohl’s is promoting Vans goods, along with other Pride collections, in their stores.

Target – 7/10

What would this list be without the infamous Target collection? Collaborating with various artists and working with antiracist and LGBTQIA+ affirming organization GLSEN, this collection does a good job of bringing Pride to everyone.

Previously, Target has been ridiculed for having subpar collections, but this year’s “Take Pride” is different. With body-affirming lines by TomboyX and Humankind, the collection prides itself on usability in everyday life.

Pride is a time of celebration, and what better way to do so than through fashion? Buying from brands that are counteracting rainbow capitalism is the key to a successful Pride, and these are just a few of many companies donating to good causes.