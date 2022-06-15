That’s Fashion, Sweetie: A small price to pay

Summer just means more time to wallow in social media — for me, at least. Amid my mindless scrolling through TikTok, I came across a video by @TallNeil discussing Prada’s newest accessory.

The enamel pin of their logo, with Saffiano leather trim that comes in four colors — black, “sunny yellow,” “mango” and “papaya” — costs $300 each. So, why is this pin up for discussion? Because it has unofficially inspired the “infinite Prada hack,” wherein one can secure the pin to any bag and technically call it a Prada bag.

While the comments are inevitably filled with confusion over why a small pin is $300, this brings to the forefront the idea of buy-ins for the brand. As @TallNeil stated so clearly in his TikTok, “[Prada] is basically saying, if you want to be a Prada girlie, the buy-in is 300 bucks.”

$300. It sounds like a lot, but in comparison to the average prices of Prada pieces as well as the versatility of the pin, it’s actually quite small. They sell nylon picnic baskets for $3,750, bucket hats for $895, claw clips for $495 and terry-cloth or re-nylon scrunchies for $380.

The pin allows everything you secure it on to be associated with Prada, kind of like an exclusive membership — or, arguably, like shamelessly donning your college merch (head to toe) in the airport.

Part of the risk with buying the pin is that, in actuality, it’s just a pin. It is very difficult to predict with 100% certainty what goods will increase in monetary value over time, especially since the trend cycle is just beginning to repair itself post-first-lockdown coronavirus and the consequential growth of fast fashion. And, if the pin does open the idea of “endless” luxury goods, will the newfound oversaturation of Prada “items” eventually demote the brand? If enough other luxury labels follow suit, might this trend eliminate the tiers of fashion markets?

Far from devaluing Prada, I think that the pin is part of Raf Simons’ genius. Not only does this increase word of mouth around the century-old brand through the new generation of social media and the continuous rise of streetwear, but it makes Prada more accessible while maintaining its luxury status. At the same time, the pin demonstrates hype and loyalty in line with Raf’s increased usage of the triangle on accessories and on the runway through boots, gloves and even cuts of garments.

Especially as a financially-conscious material girl and fashion enthusiast, I love what this can mean for the future of luxury, blending of markets (regarding income and brand status) and creative outlets. With this pin aiding the growing legacy and revival of Prada, the savviness of Simon is deservedly applauded. Five stars.

Hadyn Phillips is a rising sophomore writing about fashion in the 21st century, specifically spotlighting students and popular controversy in her column, “That’s Fashion, Sweetie.”