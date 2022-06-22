How to get your sports fix in Los Angeles this summer

The NBA Finals are behind us, with Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors reaching yet another championship title. The Stanley Cup Finals are waning and could see the Tampa Bay Lightning down three games by the time these words hit the press. Some sports fans might lament the sudden shortage of playoff excitement that summer seems to always bring. However, in Los Angeles, such a shortage doesn’t exist. As the summer reaches its halfway point, here are three ways to keep up with the action.

Go watch the Angels play before they skip town

The city of Anaheim has had its hands full this season after the FBI exposed corruption within an agreement to finance a new stadium for the L.A. Angels, forcing the resignation of mayor Harry Sidhu. With the recent legal developments, the Angels’ long-term plans in Anaheim could be up in the air. Fortunately, the Angels are still only a trek to Orange County away, and with tickets as low as $12 it might be worth it to check out the aptly named Angel Stadium of Anaheim.

Despite the off-the-field (but about the field) controversies and a franchise-record 14-game losing streak, the Angels are still in the middle of an attention-worthy season. The Angels sit second in the AL West and sixth in the AL Wild Card standings. Their upcoming series against the Chicago White Sox, who have a half-game over the Angels in the Wild Card, could set a tone for the remainder of the season. With Shohei Ohtani, winner of the AL MVP last season, and Mike Trout, perhaps one of the greatest baseball players of all time, the Angels are certainly worth a watch IRL this summer.

Cheer on the Sparks in Crypto.com Arena

The NBA season didn’t pan out the way the Lakers and Clippers wanted it to. The Lakers were embarrassed, missing the playoffs due to a slew of injuries and incompetence. The Clippers followed suit, losing to the New Orleans Pelicans in the play-in tournament.

I wish I could tell you that the Los Angeles Sparks were breaking the mold set in place by Crypto.com’s other inhabitants. Unfortunately, the Sparks have struggled this season, falling to a 5-9 record and firing Head Coach Derek Fisher earlier this month. However, as our resident WNBA columnist Ethan Inman has been documenting this summer, the star power on the Sparks makes them competitive in any game. Nneka Ogwumike has led the Sparks in points so far this season and is a surefire selection for the WNBA All-Star Game. Liz Cambage, the Sparks’ top free agent acquisition last season, has also been making her presence felt.

So as the WNBA season reaches its halfway point, check out Crypto.com Arena for far less cash than any Lakers game would set you back. Tickets for Spark’s games are going as low as $4 on some ticketing apps. The Las Vegas Aces, Cambage’s former team, will play the Sparks on June 27. The Aces have the best record in the WNBA, but with a few more voices in the crowd, perhaps the Sparks can pull off the upset.

Watch MLS just minutes from campus

Los Angeles Football Club resides at the top of the MLS West standings and has two important upcoming matches against some of the league’s top teams. L.A. FC will face the NY Red Bulls on June 26 with a matchup against FC Dallas on June 29. The Red Bulls are second in the MLS East and Dallas sits at fourth in the Western Conference.

Conveniently for USC students, L.A. FC plays in Banc of California Stadium located just south of campus in Exposition Park. The stadium is a gorgeous venue, seating over 23,000 fans. Skip the commute and save some money by supporting USC’s local MLS squad. Tickets for the FC Dallas game start at $23.