Trojan tracks for the fall semester

(Imagen Munkhbayar | Daily Trojan)

Finding new music can be hard, but our resident students and alumni are here for you with hits they dropped this past summer. From pop to smooth R&B to indie, we have curated some tracks that will have your friends covertly Shazam-ing every time you have the aux.

“Juno (Deluxe)” by Remi Wolf

Remi Wolf, bedroom pop darling and USC Thornton School of Music graduate, released the deluxe version of her debut album, Juno, in June, featuring an additional five new tracks as well as a live performance of the track “Street You Live On.” “Cake,” in particular, stands out as a hyperpop-adjacent entry that makes you feel like you’re in a video game as Wolf pleads with an unrequited love. With widespread acclaim, unique vocals and fun melodies, Wolf cements herself as one to watch on the pop scene and the perfect addition to your end-of-summer rotation.

“Before I Prosper” by Ayoni

Also in June, Ayoni released the track “Before I Prosper” as a follow-up to single “You Said I Love You Too Soon,” both of which will be featured on her upcoming EP to be released later in August. “Before I Prosper” highlights Ayoni’s vocal prowess and beautiful sound and employs evocative imagery as she belts, “I won’t bleed for your love, I won’t bleed.” Look for her alongside other big names such as The Roots, HAIM and The War On Drugs at The Big Climate Thing Festival in mid-September.

“Are You Happy Now” by Jensen McRae

Released this past March, this spring album by another Thornton alumna is a pop/R&B/rock triumph that has led to critics drawing comparisons to the legendary Tracy Chapman. Remember that viral tweet that said, “in 2023 Phoebe Bridgers is gonna drop her third album & the opening track will be about hooking up in the car while waiting in line to get vaccinated at dodger stadium and it’s gonna make me cry” with an accompanying video predicting what it would sound like?” Yeah, that’s her. Check out “Immune” to hear a studio version of the homage to Bridgers.

“This Job” by Kabwasa

Kabwasa has kept his fans well fed with single after single this summer. Starting with the releases of “To Be A Star” on May 26 and “This Job” on July 1 and with yet another track on the horizon — “How U Feelin” is slated for release Aug. 19 — Kabwasa is making sure his 44,000 Spotify listeners always have something new to listen to. Check out his TikTok while you’re at it, he’s hilarious.

“MUNA” by MUNA

If “Silk Chiffon” isn’t already on your summer playlist what are you doing? MUNA — another act with a conspicuous connection to Phoebe Bridgers (they’re under her record label) — met at USC and have been reaching greater and greater success ever since. The band was first introduced to a wider audience once pop star Harry Styles enlisted them for his very first tour post-One Direction. Releasing tracks about queer love and relationships to widespread acclaim, MUNA is only getting bigger and it doesn’t look like they’ll be hitting the breaks any time soon.

“Reminisce on Innocence” by Lily Forte

Forte serenades listeners with a voice that invites comparisons to the likes of Amy Winehouse. The sultry track is the perfect angsty rock track to round out this list. It’s the perfect song for belting in your car or in your room after a particularly frustrating romantic encounter. The backing rock instrumental reminiscent of early 2000s pop rock jams make this the perfect nostalgic hit that can bring you back to the past.