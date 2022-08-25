Utah among toughest football matchups



The Trojans lost to Stanford, Utah, Notre Dame and UCLA last season. Sporting a revamped roster and a new coaching staff, the Trojans will get a chance to avenge last season’s losses. The Trojans first play Sept. 3 against Rice University. (Vincent Leo | Daily Trojan file photo)

Following a disappointing 4-8 finish last season, USC Football looks to drastically improve after major offseason changes. With the addition of Head Coach Lincoln Riley and the number one ranked transfer class, the Trojans have an opportunity to return to the national spotlight.

With transfers such as wide receiver and last year’s Biletnikoff Award winner Jordan Addison and quarterback Caleb Williams, a semi-finalist for the 2021 Shaun Alexander Freshman of the Year Award, the No. 14 ranked Trojans seem set to begin the season. But who stands in the Trojans’ way? Here are USC’s five toughest football matchups this fall.

Oct. 15 at Utah

Utah will be USC’s toughest matchup of the season as the defending Pac-12 Conference champions. The Utes have already emerged as the favorites to win the Pac-12. Utah defeated USC 42-26 last season in Los Angeles.

Utah returns two offensive threats this season in running back Tavion Thomas and quarterback Cameron Rising. Last season, Thomas rushed for 21 touchdowns in a powerful Utah running attack. In addition to the run, Rising finished the season with 20 touchdowns and only five interceptions. The strongest team in the Pac-12 to start, this early road game in Salt Lake City will not be one to miss.

Nov. 26 versus Notre Dame

The game against No. 5 ranked Notre Dame has the potential to be a crucial last minute playoff resumé boost for the Trojans. USC has not taken a game from the Fighting Irish in their last four meetings, winning just three times since former Head Coach Pete Carroll left in 2009. As this will be the final game of the regular season, many postseason implications may result from this outcome. A loss to Notre Dame could spoil the season for USC, especially if the Trojans lose to Utah.

If all goes to plan, a win against Notre Dame will prove USC is ready to face the elite competition of college football. Regardless of circumstance, USC’s rivalry against Notre Dame will be an exciting matchup for USC to right the ship of their losses over the last several years.

Nov. 19 at UCLA

No Trojan fan wants to relive the agony of last season’s 62-33 loss to UCLA. Last season, Head Coach Chip Kelly led the Bruins to their best finish since 2014, going 8-4. The battle for the Victory Bell is always a heavily anticipated matchup, but this season, the Trojans are looking for revenge and to reclaim the bell.

UCLA retains quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson, a player who put up 349 total yards against the Trojans last year. He finished the 2021 season with 21 touchdowns and six interceptions. This season, the Trojans will face a test against UCLA at the Rose Bowl.

Sept. 17 versus Fresno State

While many people may assume this is an easy win for the Trojans, the Fresno State Bulldogs finished 10-3 in the Mountain West Cconference last season. In an electric matchup last season, Fresno State defeated No. 13 UCLA on the road. The Bulldogs scored under 20 points just two times last season, so Trojan fans can expect a high-scoring affair under the lights at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

Fresno State’s quarterback Jake Haener passed for over 4,000 yards last season and finished with 33 touchdowns. With a solid defense, Fresno State has the potential to disrupt USC’s expected success early in the season.

Sept. 10 at Stanford

Last season, USC’s astonishing loss to the Cardinal was the beginning of the end for the Trojans’ 2021 bowl season hopes. Former Head Coach Clay Helton was let go following this game, the first domino that fell in 2021 for USC. Just like last year, Stanford is USC’s second matchup and the first conference game of the season. The Trojans will travel north to Stanford Stadium.

Although Stanford is predicted to finish eighth in the Pac-12, this will be a revenge game for the Trojans in the best form. Stanford returns 10 starters this season, including quarterback Tanner McKee. Regardless of Stanford’s preseason rank, the matchup against the Cardinal will be USC’s chance to prove how far they’ve come this offseason.