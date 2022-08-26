A quick guide to intramural sports



The Recreational Club Council is made up of over 50 club sports. The clubs are independently run and receive funding from Undergraduate Student Government, donations and membership dues. (Tomoki Chien | Daily Trojan)

Missed the rec sports fair? We’ve got you covered. Check out this quick list of USC club sports and some quick facts.

None of these teams are officially affiliated with the University, and most will require club dues.

Note: This is not a comprehensive list of all club sports; there are over 50. Visit the club sports website for a full list and contact information.

Archery

No, you can’t shoot other people. And no, you can’t shoot other people from a mounted warhorse. But you can join a competitive archery club that accepts athletes of all skill levels.

Practices run Wednesdays and Fridays, and most competition will happen at tournaments within California. Some archers will also compete in the collegiate national tournament.

IG: @trojanarchery

Baseball

The club baseball team’s looking for athletes who played at a competitive level in high school — pitchers are usually throwing somewhere in the low 80s — to join its roster. The team practices two to three times a week in the fall, and ramps it up to four or five times in the spring.

On the weekends, the men play in the Southern Pacific West Conference of the National Club Baseball Association.

IG: @clubbaseballusc

Men’s basketball

These dudes are serious about their basketball. The A team consists of athletes who transferred from (or had offers from) DIII schools and those who played at a high level in high school; the B team is for players looking for a “balance of school and basketball”; the C team is a commitment level under that. There’s even a “development league,” too.

All teams have rosters of around twelve — though that can fluctuate. The A and B teams play in the National Club Basketball Association and practice two or three times a week. The C team scrimmages other club teams in the state and practices one or two times a week.

IG: @uscmcbb

Women’s basketball

A handful of recent graduates have left several vacancies on the team, and club women’s basketball is looking for players to fill those spots. Athletes of a wide variety of skill levels — from no experience to former varsity high school athletes — are welcome to try out.

The team doesn’t play in any official leagues but will enter into scrimmages and tournaments against other club teams — and in fact, won a regional tournament in Texas last semester.

IG: @uscwclubball

Boxing

If you were bummed that you couldn’t shoot other people in the archery club, at least know that you can punch other people here.

Practices run Tuesdays and Thursdays, and are open to all skill levels. In the past, the club has competed against UCLA, and a handful of club members even compete in amateur boxing. All genders are welcome.

IG: @trojanboxing

Cheer

Athletes of all skill levels are welcome here, though most have prior dance, gymnastics or cheer experience. The team holds practices on Tuesdays and Sundays, and competes in competitions in February and April.

The roster is currently all women, but non-women are welcome to try out.

IG: @officialusccheer

Climbing

With some 150 people in the climbing club, there is plenty of space for those looking to traverse, belay and boulder. All are welcome. The club trains throughout the year — on Mondays and Wednesdays — for regional and national competitions in the spring.

IG: @trojanclimbing

Cricket

Try something different. Play cricket. You can either try out for the roughly 30-person competition team — which plays in the Southern California Cricket Association and practices Tuesdays and Thursdays — or just come out to more casual rec games on Friday nights.

IG: @usccricket

Ice hockey

Some players on the roster have played juniors and prep, and some are still learning the game. Practice runs on Monday nights at Lakewood, with one or two games a weekend during the season.

IG: @usctrojanshockey

Ping pong

Legit professionals. People who’ve never even played the game. All are welcome at the “Ping Pong Posse.” The club practices Tuesdays and Thursdays, and competes at three tournaments a year.

IG: @uscpingpong

Men’s rugby

The rugby team won the national championship last spring for sevens, and plays a mix of Division I and club opponents. Despite the team’s accolades, it’s not uncommon for beginners to join the squad. Practices run Tuesday, Thursday and Friday. Competition happens roughly every weekend.

IG: @usctrojansrugby

Women’s rugby

Most girls try out with no prior experience. Practices run Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday, and the team will play schools such as UC Davis and San Jose State.

IG: @trojanswrugby

Men’s soccer

Due to the lack of a DI men’s soccer team, around 150 athletes come to tryouts — the final roster cuts down to about 30. Most club members have played soccer their whole lives and at a competitive club or high school level. Practices run Monday, Tuesday and Thursday, and the team competes in the West Coast Soccer Association.

IG: @uscmenssoccer

Women’s soccer

Most on the team have played high school and club soccer, and the club strives to play at a relatively high level of competition while fostering a fun and social environment. There are cut tryouts. The team practices Mondays and Wednesdays, and, once the season starts, plays games about every weekend against in-state teams and at tournaments.

IG: @scwomensclubsoccer

Softball

This squad’s looking for players with prior experience but will take inexperienced players if they do well in tryouts. The athletes play other club teams on the weekends and practice on Mondays and Wednesdays.

IG: @trojanssoftball

Swimming

The team typically practices three or four days a week. There’s a huge range of skill levels, from former Olympic and DI swimmers to people who’ve never swam competitively. The team usually attends swim meets against other California schools.

IG: @uscswimclub

Track and field

There are no tryouts; the club’s seeking to build a social running community that’s also focused on competition. The club is registered with the National Intercollegiate Running Club Association and practice times will vary depending on event group.

There is a varsity squad that competes in some more competitive meets, though everybody has the chance to compete against other club teams at schools such as UCLA.

IG: @uscclubtrack

Men’s volleyball

The men’s club volleyball team tends to make a fair number of cuts in tryouts, and its A and B teams have placed highly in their respective divisions in the national tournament in the past. Most play happens within the Southern California Collegiate Volleyball League. Practices run Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

IG: @uscclubvball

Women’s volleyball

Like the men’s team, women’s club volleyball also has an A and B team — and most athletes played for high school and club teams. Practices are on Mondays and Wednesdays. All games take place in tournaments, most within driving distance.

IG: @uscwclubvball

Wrestling

The roster of around 20 is open to all skill levels and genders. Practices run Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, and competition occurs within the National Collegiate Wrestling Association.

IG: @uscwrestling