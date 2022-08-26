FC St. Pauli and its intrinsic ties to working-class Germany

Popular belief tells us that proximity and locality create fanbases for sports clubs and organizations. NFL, NBA and other professional sports franchises started in populated and culturally-rich regions. Although large markets attract fans nationwide, few sports teams embody a homogenous philosophy, economic background or political affiliation.

Many soccer clubs, especially in Europe, symbolize their respective community’s psychographics due to their generally long and extensive history. FC St. Pauli, nestled in a working-class district, epitomizes that precise adherence to the fullest extent. The small club from Hamburg, Germany is arguably the zaniest yet endearing team that all new soccer fans should consider flocking to.

As an avid soccer fan myself, I’ve always found the sport’s fanbases peculiar and uniquely intrinsic to the sport itself. Not only do clubs reflect the distinctive identity of a specific community, but they also mirror class dynamics in individual cities. Rivalries also convey longstanding, hotly-contested tensions between different positions and societies. From the political derby between Barcelona and Real Madrid to the nationalistic vendetta between Celtic and Rangers, each rivalry is a microcosm of societal dynamics. In this column, I will not only introduce you to distinctive soccer clubs with equally differentiating fanbases, but I will also review rivalries with ties to historical affairs.

Conception

Starting as a gymnastics club in 1907, FC St. Pauli became an official soccer club in 1910. However, in 1963 Bundesliga, the ruling German soccer association, denied FC St. Pauli permission to participate in league play due to their provision of allowing only one club from a particular city admission. Hamburg SV, their club neighbors and local rivals, were instead given acceptance. FC St. Pauli was eventually allowed admission in 1974.

Through turbulent times oscillating between the premier division in Germany and lower-tier amateur leagues, FC St. Pauli has comfortably cemented their standing in 2. Bundesliga, the second-ranked soccer league in the country, and have remained there since.

Transformation

In the 1980s, FC St. Pauli fans revolted against the organization and formed their flag, which brandished a skull and crossbones symbol. Fans argued that they wanted to resist past perversion of the emblem tied to piracy and instead have it depict an anti-establishment rejection of the upper economic caste.

In 2009, FC St. Pauli was the first professional German club to produce and release guiding principles that illustrated the organization’s effort to provide an inclusive and diverse environment for the surrounding community. The club’s philosophy, in essence, profoundly resists any type of discrimination based on race, religion, sexual orientation and other identities.

European Football Hooliganism

FC St. Pauli’s swift transformation into a cult-like organization adamant against prejudices also reflects the growing popularity of violent, intolerant hooliganism running rampant across Europe. Football’s international governing body, FIFA, investigated Russia ahead of the 2018 World Cup due to their history of obscene chants directed at Black soccer players. Fans of Russian football outfit Zenit St. Petersburg protested against the signing of Brazilian winger Malcolm de Oliveira and stated that “the absence of black players is an important tradition.”

Italy’s professional football associations have also struggled with racism. In 2019, Serie A, the highest ranked Italian division, responded to the growing number of racist chants involving the word ‘monkey’ against athletes of color in 2019 with a supposed anti-racist campaign that depicted apes of different “nationalities.” The artist, Simone Fugazzotto, claimed that he intended to “stop censoring the word monkey” and ultimately argue that “we are all monkeys.” Needless to say, the campaign, if you can call it that, was met with profound criticism.

Hamburg isn’t a stranger to violent, ultra fan groups. During the early 1980s, right-wing extremist fans started attending Hamburg SV’s games and dissuaded alternative fans flocked to FC St. Pauli. At the turn of the century, the rivalry between the Hamburg clubs transitioned from a political difference to an economic contrast, as Hamburg SV now represents the upper class in Hamburg.

FC St. Pauli’s continued effort to create a welcoming organization for individuals of diverse identities amid the harrowing occurrences of fan discrimination is one to marvel at. Whether an experienced soccer fan or a newcomer, I highly suggest following the small, tight-knit club from Hamburg.

Hector Almendarez is a junior writing about soccer clubs and

their passionate fanbases.

He is also the sports editor.