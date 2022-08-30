Former Trojans in the NFL poised for breakout seasons

Drake London achieved 160 career receptions in 27 appearances during his stint with USC. London was selected as the 8th pick in the first round by the Atlanta Falcons. (Peter Gastis | Daily Trojan file photo)

The 2022-2023 NFL season is just around the corner, and numerous former Trojans are ready to make an impact to their respective teams this year. USC lays claim to some of the best wide receivers in the NFL today and ranks top 15 among colleges with the most active NFL players.

While there are many breakout candidates up for discussion, here are a few former USC names to keep an eye on for the upcoming season.



Wide Receiver Michael Pittman Jr., Indianapolis Colts

In just his second season in the NFL, Pittman established himself as one of the top young receivers in the league last year. Standing at 6-foot-4, Pittman had over 1,000 yards receiving, 6 touchdowns and finished in the league’s top 20 in receptions with 88. Pittman also recorded multiple games with over 100 yards receiving and averaged a remarkable 12.3 yards per catch. As the number one receiving option on a playoff-contending team in the Indianapolis Colts, Pittman is expected to be an integral part of the Colts’ offense and continues to stand out among young wide receivers. Pittman will also work with newly acquired quarterback Matt Ryan — who finished with almost 4,000 passing yards in 2021, and whose veteran experience, many believe, will help the Colts’ passing game.



The Anaheim native was selected in the fourth round of the NFL draft by the Detroit Lions.



Wide Receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown, Detroit Lions

Despite being drafted in the fourth round of the 2021 NFL Draft, wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown proved himself as one of the elite rookie receivers in a stacked receiver class last year. Competing with notable names such as Ja’Marar Chase and Jaylen Waddle, St. Brown finished in the top five in receiving yards (912) and second in receptions (90) among rookies – recording two monster games of 111 and 109 receiving yards to end the season. As Lions rookie receiver Jameson Williams continues to recover from an ACL injury suffered last season at Alabama, St. Brown will see plenty of targets from quarterback Jared Goff to start the season. St. Brown is poised to build off his impressive rookie season with even better numbers on an improving Lions team.



Offensive Guard Alijah Vera-Tucker, New York Jets

Unfortunate news struck Jets fans when lineman Mekhi Becton suffered a likely season-ending injury during training camp. However, this allows second-year offensive guard Alijah Vera-Tucker to pick up some of the load in the upcoming season. Drafted 14th overall in the 2021 draft, Vera-Tucker played 16 out of 17 games with the Jets last season and will likely have a similar workload this coming season, barring injury. A Morris Trophy recipient in 2020 and a two-time all-Pac-12 selection, Vera-Tucker showed promise as a college standout and emerged as a reliable starter for the Jets last season. While linemen are not usually in the limelight in terms of offense, they prove extremely valuable for an effective rushing attack and keeping the quarterback protected. Vera-Tucker will receive the task of defending young quarterback Zach Wilson, who is recovering from an injury of his own and is expected to be one of the anchors for the Jets’ offense in 2022.



Wide Receiver Drake London, Atlanta Falcons

For anyone who watched USC football in 2021, it’s not surprising that 6-foot-45 receiver Drake London is on this list. Leading the conference in receiving yards with 1,084 and receptions with 88, London won Pac-12 offensive player of the year in 2021, despite missing a third of the season due to an ankle injury. London will be an instant offensive spark for the Falcons in 2022. Atlanta, most likely, will not be seeing themselves in the 2022 NFL playoffs, with star wide receiver Calvin Ridley out for the season due to suspension and the downgrade at quarterback. However, London will still see quality playing time as a top receiving option for the Falcons alongside tight -end Kyle Pitts. And when healthy, London’s blend of size and agility makes him a dangerous receiver and he will be among the favorites for offensive rookie of the year. However, London’s durability remains doubtful after suffering an injury on the opening drive of the Falcons’ first preseason game.



Honorable Mentions

JuJu Smith-Schuster, (Wide receiver, Kansas City Chiefs): Smith-Schuster looks to rebound with the Kansas City Chiefs after missing most of 2021 with a dislocated shoulder. The former USC star also recently suffered a knee injury in the preseason, but is expected to make a full recovery. He will see a significant upgrade at the quarterback position, replacing retired Ben Roethlisberger with gunslinger Patrick Mahomes.



Robert Woods (Wide receiver, Tennessee Titans): Woods is also looking for a fresh start in 2022 after missing the 2021 season with a torn ACL. Woods was traded to the Tennessee Titans and will likely be the primary receiving option for the team after trading A.J. Brown and releasing Julio Jones.



Uchenna Nwosu (Linebacker, Seattle Seahawks): Former Charger Uchenna Nwosu will now wear the blue and green after signing a two-year, $20 million contract with the Seattle Seahawks. In 2021, Nwosu had a career high of 40 total tackles, along with 2 forced fumbles and an interception and looks to build off those numbers in 2022.