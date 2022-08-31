TWICE in a month: K-pop group delights fans with two albums in one month

TWICE returns after speculation of a possible break-up with their contracts ending. Upon renewal, the group released a mini-album “Between 1 & 2” for fans to indulge and celebrate. (Photo Courtesy of Wikipedia Commons)



TWICE has consistently been one of the highest-performing South Korean girl groups since their contract began in 2015 — releasing hits like “The Feels,” which peaked at #83 on Billboard’s Global 200 Chart, along with an astounding 10 million records (and counting) sold internationally.

Despite such profound success, the expiration of their seven-year contract crept closer, and many fans were on edge as they awaited either a contract renewal or a disbandment announcement.

To everyone’s relief, all nine members of TWICE renewed their contract with JYP Entertainment in July, and TWICE wasted no time in teasing new music for ONCE, the name they use to lovingly refer to their fanbase, as they released their new Japanese album, “Celebrate,” two weeks later.

In what felt like a whirlwind following the release of their eldest member Nayeon’s solo debut, “Im Nayeon” and “Celebrate,” advertisements for “BETWEEN 1&2” began as early as Aug. 4. In a fun and futuristic, yet mature concept trailer, members of TWICE left ONCE wondering what their upcoming mini-album would entail. TWICE is known for their super sweet, bubble gum pop sound, but has generally graduated from their initial cutesy beginnings in recent years.

Even so, this trailer hinted at a healthy balance between a youthful, trendy aesthetic and an age appropriate — even sexy — concept. So, the countdown to Aug. 26 began, and JYP spared no expense in producing various collections of the members in Y2K-inspired outfits and in contrastingly serious, yet alluring photos.

With the excitement of back-to-back albums and the contract renewal, ONCE have come to support TWICE in an incredible way — making “BETWEEN 1&2” the most pre-ordered TWICE release ever, according to Apple Music. Thankfully, their newest release did not disappoint.

“Talk that Talk”

The much anticipated title track is reminiscent of summer — the lighthearted and somewhat nostalgic melody is easy to listen to, and certainly has “earworm” potential where members Sana and Momo sing in the refrain: “lyrics lyrics lyrics.” TWICE often puts their bubble gum pop roots to use, and this becomes evident in the chorus where we hear the characteristic TWICE “sound.” They also surprisingly reference their Nov. 2018 release, “YES or YES,” slipping a “yes or yes?” into their lyrics in the [refrain/pre-chorus?] With such a catchy track, it’s easy to find oneself mouthing along to the song.

“Basics”

Member Chaeyoung is credited as a lyricist on this track, and she does a great job of pulling together unique lyrics that fit the fast-paced and modern feel of the song. Although a friend and fellow ONCE was only able to describe “Basics” as something that “feels good on the brain,” the beat, style and harmonization seems like a faster paced version of Ariana Grande’s “thank u, next” era — something that may or may not be a coincidence considering what Chaeyoung said when asked about who she’d like to collaborate with: “Ariana Grande, I really love her. Jihyo, Nayeon and I did a cover at our concert.”

“When We Were Kids”

Member Dahyun contributed the lyrics to this sweet ode to childhood. As one of the only slower and more serious songs on the mini-album, this track has a contemplative feel to it as the members sing about revisiting the past: “I wish that I could meet / Could meet the younger me.”

Despite the relatively simple message and construction of the song, it was accompanied by beautiful and dreamy swells in the music with the help of talented lead vocalists, Nayeon and Jihyo, in the chorus.

Despite only covering three out of the seven songs on the mini-album, rest assured that there are plenty of talking points to go on about — this is only for the sake of working with the word limit. TWICE has once again matched people’s expectations on the first listen; though it’s always a good sign when artists are trying new approaches to music, this mini-album incorporates a lot of core aspects that create the distinctive “TWICE” sound without limiting itself at the same time. This is all to say that it’ll be very exciting to see what TWICE will do with the time that their new contract has afforded them.