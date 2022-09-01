September’s striking streaming spectacle

Ana de Armas takes on the role of Marilyn Monroe in the upcoming Netflix exclusive movie “Blonde,” which takes a sensationalized approach towards portraying the life of the 50’s superstar. (Photo courtesy of Gage Skidmore)

The beginning of the school year: a time of frivolity and seemingly endless freedom. Better capitalize on it while you can, as September has some major titles you can catch with many serious awards contenders for both film and television making their way to our screens. With a healthy dose of titles coming to streaming after runs in theaters as well as exclusives, there’s plenty to keep you busy while you continue to procrastinate.

HBO Max

“Elvis” – Sept. 2

Maximalist is an understatement when describing Baz Luhrmann’s filmmaking style. “Elvis,” the hotly anticipated Elvis Presley biopic, is absolutely no exception. Having premiered this past May at the Cannes Film Festival, the film hit theaters worldwide in late June with significant praise directed towards Austin Butler’s impressive performance in the titular role. The film has been held as an exemplar of Luhrmann’s divisive idiosyncrasies and artistic tendencies. “Elvis” struck gold with audiences, grossing $277 million worldwide against a budget of $85 million, becoming the second-highest-grossing music biopic of all time. The film’s robust soundtrack is sure to impress avid music listeners and moviegoers alike with talent such as Doja Cat and Kacey Musgraves coming aboard to provide original new music in addition to modernized covers of Presley’s hits. If you feel like engaging in a little less conversation and having a night in, consider “Elvis” as your next watch.

Prime Video

“The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power” – Sept. 2

The first eight-episode season of this “The Lord of the Rings” television prequel series is finally landing on Prime Video on Sept. 2. This comes after the company made a five-season production commitment valued at approximately $1 billion, making the prequel the most expensive television series ever created. The series is set in the Second Age of Middle-earth, thousands of years before “The Hobbit” and the original “The Lord of the Rings” trilogy. “The Rings of Power” arrives on the heels of the premiere of HBO’s “House of the Dragon,” another prequel series for the revered multi-season epic “Game of Thrones.” If you’re looking for something with a little bit of old and a little bit of new, you might find exactly what you’re looking for with “The Rings of Power.”

Netflix

“Blonde” – Sept. 28

The long-awaited Marilyn Monroe biopic “Blonde” finally arrives on Netflix this month, starring Ana de Armas as the eminent Hollywood actress and cultural icon. Production on “Blonde” began three years ago in August 2019 before finally wrapping up nearly two years later due to the coronavirus. The film is adapted from Joyce Carol Oates’ novel of the same name, which reimagined Marilyn Monroe in the eyes of the general public. The film already garnered significant awards buzz and praise from industry A-listers such as Jamie Lee Curtis and Brad Pitt (who is credited as a producer), who directed high remarks toward de Armas for her performance. “Blonde” is also the only film released this year to earn a NC-17 rating. Speaking on the matter, director Andrew Dominik said, “It’s a demanding movie. If the audience doesn’t like it, that’s the f**king audience’s problem. It’s not running for public office.” Although the NC-17 rating is attached, the film will have a theatrical release to coincide with its Netflix premiere.

Hulu

“The Handmaid’s Tale” Season 5 – Sept. 14

Hulu’s television sensation “The Handmaid’s Tale” is returning to screens this month with its fifth installment. The season will premiere with its first two episodes on Sept. 14 before releasing new episodes weekly. The series shows no signs of slowing down with 75 Emmy nominations and eight wins under its belt. Elisabeth Moss’ character June will face a major reckoning this season, with few other details provided. Be sure to catch up on the show now before the middle of the month rolls around!

Disney+

“Andor” – Sept. 21

The television prequel series don’t stop coming; “Andor” acts as a prequel to the “Star Wars”spin-off film “Rogue One,” following Rebel spy Cassian Andor during the five years prior to the events of the 2016 film. Andor will be played by Diego Luna, who played him in the 2016 film as well. “Andor” is the second “Star Wars” prequel series of the year, following “Obi Wan Kenobi,” which premiered in May to positive reviews and fan reception. The show’s creator, Tony Gilroy, emphasized in press appearances that he wanted the show to appeal to the sensibilities of “Star Wars” fans as well as those completely unfamiliar with the franchise. “Andor” will premiere its first three episodes on Sept. 21 before rolling out its remaining nine episodes weekly. A second 12-episode season is already in development, officially taking “Andor” out of miniseries territory. Between this and “The Rings of Power,” September might just be the month of familiarizing yourself with intellectual property you thought was long gone.

“Hocus Pocus 2” – Sept. 30

Here’s a curveball just about no one saw coming; 1993 cult classic “Hocus Pocus” is getting a sequel nearly 30 years later, and with part of its original cast no less. Stars Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, Kathy Najimy, and Doug Jones will reprise their roles from the original film. The sequel has been in talks for almost a decade at this point, with its original stars having made contradictory statements about their intentions or willingness to return for a sequel. By 2019, however, the stars put pen to paper for the project, delighting fans of the original. Part of the film’s production took place in Salem, MA, which is sure to satisfy the witchy cravings of “Hocus Pocus’” dedicated fan base. “Hocus Pocus 2” will be the perfect title to cap off September as we move into October and its onslaught of scares and thrills.