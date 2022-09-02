Tailgate Tips: Acing the first game day

(Megan Dang | Daily Trojan)

It’s almost time, Trojans! Football season is just a day away. USC has a long history of tailgating before games, so if you’re interested in joining in, here’s what you need to know.

Where to Go:

Exposition Park/Rose Garden

Exposition Park is located just outside campus across from Mudd Hall. This park is known for its Rose Garden and Fountain Center, as well as various museums — including the National History Museum of Los Angeles and the California Science Center. Exposition Park also holds the historic Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, home of Trojan football. The Rose Garden at Expo Park is a popular tailgating spot for the Trojan Family. Only a two-minute walk from the student section entrance at the Coliseum, I recommend grabbing some friends and snacks and heading over to Expo Park a few hours before kickoff. Tailgating at Expo Park does require a game ticket and ends just after kickoff, so plan accordingly.

University Park Campus

During each home game, USC hosts “Trojan Family Game Day Experience,” a tailgating event for all members of the USC community. Just in front of Doheny Library, the Trojan Family can enjoy the hours leading up to the game while playing games, tossing a football and grilling food. If tailgating off-campus is not your preference, USC always goes all out for these events! However, USC does require reservations for spots three weeks in advance and charges $25 for the lowest-tier permits. So maybe it is better off to remain off-campus, after all.

What to Bring:

Your group should have a canopy to place at whichever tailgating spot you choose. This canopy tent protects from the heat of the Los Angeles sun — which could reach as high as 99 F on Saturday. And, of course, a great tailgate involves some food. If you decide that bringing a grill and cooking equipment is too much to handle, I recommend cooking food before leaving and storing it in a cooler to take to your designated spot. Or grab a Victory Dog, a bacon-wrapped hot dog with onions, mayo, ketchup and mustard, on your way into the game. In addition to a canopy, you obviously don’t want to be standing. For this reason, make sure to grab some camp chairs and set them up at your tailgating spot. After that, you’re all set and it’s time to start the music.

Music is a must: grab a speaker! Heyday has affordable wireless speakers perfect for this type of thing. Collaborate with friends and make a playlist with football in mind. Perhaps title it “TROJAN FOOTBALL SEASON,” and go crazy at the tailgate with some drinks, food, music and good vibes. And don’t forget to learn all of the Trojan fight songs such as “Fight On” and “Tusk” so that you can fully participate in the student section.

Don’t be caught without a source of water during this heat — if you’re trekking over to attend the game, note that the Coliseum only allows unopened water bottles that are 17 oz. or less in volume.

Start your tailgating experience with a fully charged phone. The day easily slips away amid all the fun, and you’re going to want every battery percentage possible to keep up with all the photos you’ll be taking.

What to Wear:

Show off your Trojan pride by wearing anything representing USC: cardinal red, yellow, a USC hat, red and yellow overalls and more. The USC Bookstore on campus has a variety of options to get you, your friends, your family and even your dog ready for football season in Southern California. Make sure to bring a hat or sunglasses because if you get nothing else from the pregame festivities, you’ll definitely get some sun.

Final Notes:

Because the game starts at 3 p.m., make sure to get to the student gate entrance at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday. Students typically begin lining up two hours before kickoff each game, enjoying the pregame show with USC favorite DJ Mal-Ski. Be sure to bring your electronic student tickets — which you can add to your Apple wallet — and your USC student ID. Most importantly, have fun and cheer on the Trojans as they take on the Rice University Owls. Students should note that the USC Lyft Ride program begins five hours after kickoff, which means free Lyfts will not be available until 8 p.m. on Saturday.