Ken Carson, Destroy Lonely come to Fonda

Ken Carson performs at the Fonda Theater alongside Opium labelmate Destroy Lonely to a wild crowd. (Sebastian Dominguez | Daily Trojan)

Ken Carson’s concert on September 4th drew quite a crowd, with the line to enter the Fonda Theater wrapping around the block hours before the doors opened. When 7 o’clock hit, the doors flew open and fans eagerly flooded the venue. Many rushed to the merch line while others rushed to be front row at Carson’s first show in Los Angeles.

With the lights dimming, the fans overlapping talking quickly turned to cheers when the DJ on stage hit play on the first song to start the show. “Beno!” by Playboi Carti filled the venue followed by several songs from Carti’s “Whole Lotta Red” album such as “Stop Breathing” and “Die4Guy”.

Carson and other Opium record labelmates stopped at the historice Fonda Theater on their X-Man Tour. Ken Carson, along with the concert staff was able to create a safe and enjoyable experience for all those present.

The X-Man Tour is Carson’s first headlining tour, allowing the Atlanta native to showcase his abilities as the main act for once. Fans across the country had the chance to see the chemistry between Carson and Destroy Lonely in person. The duo, both signed to Playboi Carti’s label Opium, released their own projects over the summer, with Carson dropping “X” and Destroy Lonely releasing “NO STYLIST.” Both artists use heavy basses in the background with a rapping style reminiscent of Carti and Lil Uzi Vert.

Carson, born Kenyatta Frazier Jr., was the first artist to be signed to rapper Playboi Carti’s new and promising label Opium. Carson continues to prove his worth in the rap game since his breakout 2020 EP titled “Teen X.” Chart-topping singles like “Yale” and “Meds,” only influenced Carson to continue releasing projects using harsh trap beats with a quick paced, stop-and-start rapping style or a more mellow tone.

In July 2021, Carson dropped his first album titled “Project X,” proving to be more successful than his previous EP. “Project X” was crucial for Carson because it came with hits such as “Run+Ran” and “Hella,” which took no time to make their way up the rap charts. It was then with a strong and loyal fan base, Carson was able to land an opening spot on Playboi Carti’s “King Vamp” tour. This trial run for Carson solidified the following the rapper has across the United States. From Nashville to Atlanta, you could hear fans rap his breakout single “Yale” word for word.

With the crowd riled up from the Playboi Carti set, Destroy Lonely took the stage. The instrumental to Destroy Lonely’s “JETLGGD” blasted throughout the Fonda. He performance revolved around songs from his new album “NO STYLIST.” Destroy Lonely performed his most popular songs such as “Bane” and “NO STYLIST,” invigorating the crowd with energy.

During his performance, mosh pits were ever present on the floor section of the venue. Despite the constant energy, it seems as if his tardiness forced him to plow through his entire setlist. There was little to no break between songs and minimal interaction. However, the setlist itself entirely made up for it. It seems as if Destroy Lonely was able to pinpoint the exact songs that would cause a successful performance, because, although tired, the crowd was able to match his energy.

Carson rushed in right after, performing “Go,” a hit song from his most recent album “X”. Much like Destroy Lonely, it appeared as if the entire show Carson was on a time crunch. The “Teen X” rapper flooded the crowd with song after song, with little to no words in between. However, much like Destroy Lonely, Carson created an enjoyable atmosphere by performing fan favorites such as “Run+Ran,’’ “Yale,” and “Teen Bean.”

Throughout his performance, Carson prioritized the mosh pits in the crowd, consistently demanding for them to stay open. In response, the crowd matched his energy by stage diving, while keeping a few mosh pits open throughout the venue. Carson’s performance ended abruptly, as almost by venue demand, when the lights turned off three words into his last performance. Carson apologized to the crowd and walked off stage, bringing the X-Man Tour’s September 4th date to an end.

Despite the grind of a 47-date tour, Carson took no breaks and hit the studio. Only 9 months after the “King Vamp” tour, Carson dropped his biggest album to date titled “X”.

“X” contains 20 songs including hits such as “MDMA” and “Freestyle 2” and includes collaborations with artists such as Destroy Lonely and Homixide Gang, who also are signed to Opium. Shortly following the release of “X,” Carson announced The X-Man Tour, a team-up tour with Destroy Lonely.

Overall, both performances by Destroy Lonely and Carson lacked crowd interaction and seemed to be on a time crunch; however, the setlist by both artists served as a rescuing factor. Destroy Lonely and Carson’s ability to perform their fan favorites is why this show went from forgettable to memorable.