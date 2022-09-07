L.A. heat wave stretches past the weekend

Students stay cool in the shade at Ronald Tutor Campus center as temperatures hung around the high 90s. (Tomoki Chien | Daily Trojan)

All throughout Labor Day Weekend, Los Angelenos everywhere searched for shade and water whenever they could as the ongoing heatwave sweltered.

The heat wave brought record temperatures throughout Southern California and is expected to continue through Thursday. The L.A. region hit temperatures in the triple digits at several points during the holiday weekend.

USC Student Health sent a universitywide email Thursday addressing the excessive heat warning and providing tips and advice for managing the heat.

“During daylight hours, we encourage our faculty, staff, students and visitors to stay well hydrated, limit physical activity and stay indoors or in shaded areas to prevent heat illnesses,” the email read.

Student Health also provided a list of air-conditioned buildings that would be open over the weekend, including the Ronald Tutor Campus Center, Student Union Building, Sample Hall, Bovard Administration Building, USC Bookstore, Campus Development and Facilities Building, Heritage Hall and McKay Center.

Whether they were used to the heat or not, this weekend’s blistering temperatures surprised and wore on community members.

“I’m actually very surprised about the heatwave,” said Lauren Pickard, a sophomore majoring in biomedical engineering. “I’m from San Diego, so you’ll get at least like one or two days where it’s above 100, but not like four days in a row.”

Elizabeth Finley, a sophomore majoring in biomedical engineering, said she felt students were left to protect themselves from the heat with little help from the University.

“I feel like there should be things put out there by the University, like maybe extra water bottles students can pick up somewhere if they’re thirsty, because you don’t want anyone fainting on campus and getting heat exhaustion,” Finley said.

The heatwave coincided with the inaugural football game of the season, which took place at the open-air L.A. Memorial Coliseum Saturday. The USC football team sparred with — and defeated — the Rice University Owls amid temperatures in the high 90s.

Pickard, who is also a USC Helene, had to be at the Coliseum by 12:30 p.m. the day of the game for gate call, but said she wasn’t too bothered by the heat.

“I’ve been drinking more water than usual and, at the game, I had one water bottle, two frozen bottles and then a gallon, and that’s what got me through it,” Pickard said. “But I don’t know—I’m used to the heat.”

Southern California has been suffering from power outages induced by the excessive heat, as people cranked the air conditioning up and used more energy staying indoors. The California Independent System Operator called for a statewide Flex Alert throughout the heatwave, meaning residents are encouraged to voluntarily conserve energy due to high demand. Peak times for energy consumption are from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. and people were warned of potential blackouts. Tuesday marked the seventh consecutive day of Flex Alerts.

Samuel Moreno, an employee at the USC Village Target, said he has been going out more since there’s usually a power outage at his home.

Moreno said the heatwave didn’t really change his routine in any way “because I do feel like it’s been the same weather for a really long time or it has been really hot,” he said.

The blistering heat brought with it other challenges for community members; Evan Piche, an employee at the USC Village Trader Joe’s, said the heat has been interfering with his sleep.

“It’s really unfortunate because my house, it’s a bit of an older house, so I’m always just kind of waking up in the middle of the night,” Piche said. “I have to essentially put my dogs and cats in the only room in the house with AC and it’s not my room.”

As temperatures increased, some USC area dwellers also felt their moods dampen.

“I feel totally sucked dry of my energy,” said Rachel Wood, a Lululemon Educator at the USC Village. “I’ve just been spending a lot of time inside, sitting in front of the AC, taking cool showers, just trying to stay out of the sun. I also wear a hat and try to wear lighter clothes.”